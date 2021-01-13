Bird Flu: Expert Gives Tips To Cook Chicken And Eggs Till The Outbreak Is On
Bird flu: There is little to no scientific evidence to show that consumption of bird meat can affect a healthy person with bird flu. As long as the meat or eggs are well-cooked, transmission of bird flu cannot happen to healthy human: Pooja Makhija, nutritionist.
Bird flu: Cook chicken and eggs at 70 degrees Celsius
- Cook chicken and eggs properly
- Wash your hands while handling them at least till bird flu outbreak is on
- Use separate chopping boards for meat and other vegetables
If you're still confused whether or not to have chicken or eggs amidst the bird flu outbreak, then you've landed just at the right place. As many as 10 states, including Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have been affected by bird flu caused by Avian Influenza. So far, there has been no case of human transmission of bird flu. But still, there's a rising fear about safety concerns when it comes to eating chicken or eggs till the outbreak of bird flu is on.
Is it safe to eat chicken or eggs amidst bird flu outbreak?
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to clarify whether or not its safe to have chicken or eggs during the bird flu. "Bird flu or Avian Influenza is one of the various viruses that affects birds. Among them, H5N1 is the virus which is of a concern. This virus is contagious among birds," she says in the video.
The virus can spread from birds to humans through faecal droppings of the bird or through the nasal, oral or eye secretion of the bird. This is the reason why people working at poultry or farming need to be concerned about bird flu.
"There is little to no scientific evidence to show that consumption of bird meat can affect a healthy person with bird flu. As long as the meat or eggs are well-cooked, transmission of bird flu cannot happen to healthy humans. This is something that has been attested by the World Health Organization as well," the Mumbai-based nutritionist informs.
How to cook chicken or eggs during bird flu outbreak?
Meat or eggs should be cooked at 70 degrees Celsius. Doing so can kill all viruses, pathogens and germs. "Make sure that the egg yolk is not runny and you cook it well on both sides. Do this at least till the time the outbreak of bird flu is on," she adds.
When it comes to handling of raw meat, it has to be done carefully. Make sure you wash your hands before handling or cooking it. Use separate chopping boards for meat and other vegetables.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
