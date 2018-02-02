ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Cancer »  These Lifestyle Habits Are The Top Reasons You Can Get Cancer

These Lifestyle Habits Are The Top Reasons You Can Get Cancer

Did you know? Eating too much salt can cause cancer.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 2, 2018 12:52 IST
3-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Use of talcum powder has been linked to cancer
  2. Drinking two much sweetened drinks can cause cancer
  3. Obesity is one of the leading causes of cancer

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, which falls on February 4, let's take a look at the common habits which we didn't know are capable of causing cancer. While some people inherit cancer, there are others who get cancer purely because of living a poor lifestyle. Research says that the chances of a person developing cancer depend on their genes, the environment in which they are living and some aspects of their lives (which they can control). Smoking, obesity, alcohol and diet are the main determinants of more than 100,000 cancers.

Prevention is better than cure. Following are habits which you must avoid incorporating in your life, in order to live a healthy, cancer-free life:

1. Tobacco

The first and the foremost cancer trigger, which is also the most common reason of cancer is tobacco. Campaigns and awareness programs have been run worldwide to inform people about the harmful effects of smoking and how it is doing nothing but ending their lives. However, the battle is still far from being won as there are many smokers who smoke despite being informed about its health hazards.

2. Obesity

There are many things that being obese does to our bodies. It is one of the biggest reasons of cancer as well. Keeping fit and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in terms of avoiding preventing risks of cancer.

3. Alcohol

Experts say that alcohol is capable of increasing risks of cancer in the pancreas and stomach. The more alcohol you drink, the more prone you are to risks of cancer. In the long run, consumption of alcohol can lead to liver cancer. Cancers of mouth, throat, colon, rectal and breast are other common kinds of cancer that can be caused by alcohol.

4. Sunlight

Extreme exposure to the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun can lead to non-melanoma skin cancer. Excess of UV rays in the skin are capable of damaging skin's DNA. This makes cells grow in excessive numbers, thus leading to skin cancer.

5. Red and processed meat

Processed meat, or the one that has been preserved have been linked to risks of cancer. Foods like salami, bacon, sausages, ham, frozen pork, lamb, etc are processed meats which can increase your risks of cancer. However, you can have them in small quantities, say only for once or twice in a week.

6. Talcum powder

Some studies state that using talcum powder on the area from the anus to vulva in women can lead to ovarian cancer. In postmenopausal women, using talcum powder can also increase risk of endometrial cancer.

7. Drinking sugary beverages

Sodas or beverages which come with extra sugar are high in glycemic index and have been linked to endometrial cancer. They increase the blood sugar levels, which causes obesity and increases risks of ovarian, gall bladder, pancreatic and postmenopausal breast cancer. You should limit consumption of these beverages to a bare minimum.

8. Salt

Regularly consuming diets which are high in salt can increase your risk of stomach cancer. The body gets the sodium it requires from natural sources of foods and hence there is actually no need to add salt to foods. 

