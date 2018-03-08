Do Not Ignore These Signs Of Balance Disorder
Balance disorder is predominant in elderly people
Balance disorder refers to a condition where you feel dizzy and unstable at all times. While walking, sitting, running, jumping and even while lying down. Every person feels dizzy at some point in time, however, people with this disorder feel dizzy at all times. The cause could be anything, from underlying health conditions to improper use of medication or a problem with the brain or inner ear. People with balance disorders experience difficulty in carrying out their daily life activities and feel emotionally unstable as well.
Our expert Dr. Praveen Gupta says, "Balance disorder is predominant in elderly people. They are caused by disturbances in the cerebellum, which is responsible for maintaining balance control in the body. Besides this, there is a peripheral area of balance in the internal ear. The in and out sensations in the legs send signals to the brain through the nervous system. These three are responsible for maintaining balance in the brain. Strokes, nerve disorders in the legs, Parkinson's disease, ear infections, etc. disturb the balance of the body."
"It is important for the cause of the disorder to get diagnosed so that the patient can receive proper treatment," Dr. Gupta added.
When it comes to dizziness, the term could mean anything to anyone. For some people, it could mean a slight feeling of faintness, and for others, it could mean a spinning sensation in the head. This is the reason why most people fail to understand if it is a balance disorder that they have or just a temporary dizzy feeling.
Here we enlist the 5 major signs and symptoms of a balance disorder. Take a look.
1. Vertigo
A spinning sensation in the head is a sign of the balance disorder. If you are standing it a room and it feels like the room is spinning, it is a warning sign of this disorder. Dizziness is also a warning sign.
2. Falling too frequently
If you fail to maintain balance in your body and keep falling every now and then, it could be a sign of balance disorder. Even if you do not fall, you may continuously feel that you are about to fall, it could be a symptom of this disorder.
3. Feeling lightheaded and woozy
Have you ever felt unsteady and dazed? Have you ever fainted? All those who have must be aware of how scary that feeling is. When you just pass out and that too, all of a sudden and out of nowhere, it can be very distressing. This feeling of lightheadedness and wooziness are signs of the balance disorder.
4. Inability to walk in narrow places
Dr. Gupta says that an inability to walk in narrow places or in a straight line could be a symptom of balance disorders.
5. Trying to clutch things while you walk
Dr. Gupta explains that when people feel dizzy while trying to walk, they end up clutching or holding things while they walk so that they do not fall off. This could also be a symptom of balance disorders.
(Dr. Praveen Gupta is the Director and Head of the Department of Neurology at Fortis Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.