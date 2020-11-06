Belly Fat: Ladies, Get The Abs You Have Always Dreamt Of, With This Glutes And Abs Workout By Kayla Itsines
Belly fat: This glutes and abs workout can be completed in 30 minutes. It needs no equipment and can be done anytime, anywhere.
Belly fat: This workout can be challenging for you
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stubborn belly fat is quite difficult to loose
- A combination of both diet and exericse is needed to burn belly fat
- This glutes and abs workout can help in melting stubborn belly fat
Abs and glutes are the most popular muscle groups that women want to work on, reveals Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines in one of her recent posts on Instagram. Well, we agree with her because flats abs and a toned lower body is something that most, if not all women want. In her post, Itsines also shares a glutes and abs workout that can be done anytime, anywhere, without any bulky or hefty gym equipment! All you need, to do this workout, is some space, a mat and a towel.
Gluts and abs workout you can do at home
This workout can be done without any equipment and can also be challenging for you. If you have belly fat and have been trying your best to reduce but to no effect, then too this workout can be great. It can also help in toning your thighs and glutes.
Also read: Belly Fat Diet: 6 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Speed Up Belly Fat Loss
Itsines has divided this workout in two sets. Three laps need to be completed for each set.
Here are the exercises in set 1:
- High Plank Alternating Superman - 20 reps (10 per side)
- Side-Lying Hip Raise & Abduction - 20 reps (10 per side)
- Reverse Plank Walkout - 15 reps
Complete 3 laps
Here are the exercises in set 2:
- Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift & Knee-Up - 20 reps (10 per side)
- Lateral Pop Squat - 20 reps (10 per side)
- Russian Twist - 30 reps (15 per side)
Complete 3 laps
Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Burn Belly Fat Quickly With This Short Core-Strengthening Workout; Watch Video
Below the video of the workout. Carefully watch how Itsines does each exercise. Make sure you get the technique right. The workout will take nothing more than 30 minutes to be completed. If you want flat abs, then try this workout today!
Some of the most popular muscle groups that women ask me how to strengthen are glutes and abs. This #BBGZeroEquipment-style workout is PERFECT for targeting both areas - and the best part is you don't need any equipment to do it! All you will need is space for a mat or towel to begin. I love at-home workouts that challenge me - without the need for equipment - and I know you do, too! If you want more workouts like this one to give you a challenge anytime and anywhere, my 'No-Equipment Workouts' YouTube playlist is for you! Make sure you subscribe to my channel so you can try the latest workouts I'm posting. High Plank Alternating Superman - 20 reps (10 per side) Side-Lying Hip Raise & Abduction - 20 reps (10 per side) Reverse Plank Walkout - 15 reps Complete 3 laps Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift & Knee-Up - 20 reps (10 per side) Lateral Pop Squat - 20 reps (10 per side) Russian Twist - 30 reps (15 per side) Complete 3 laps If you love the flexibility of working out with no equipment, download @sweat and try my #BBGZeroEquipment program today! www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment #BBG #BBGathome #SWEATathome #AbsWorkout #GluteWorkout #BBGZeroEquipment #workoutvideosPromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.