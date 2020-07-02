Beginner In Exercising? Here Are Some Important Points To Note And A Basic Workout To Start With
For every person who is a beginner in health and fitness, know that your journey is unique and there is no shame in being one. If anything, you should be proud to take up on this very important step in life!
If you are beginner, do not compare yourself to others
It is never too late to start exercising. You can be a beginner at any age. When it comes to being physically active and fit, it is always better late than never. What is important is to start the right way. A beginner must never try to do a workout which a person who has been exercising for years, or even months. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, in a recent post on Instagram, says that it is important that beginners don't compare themselves to others.
Tips for beginners in exercising
"I completely understand how easy it is to compare yourself to others but it can actually be really demotivating, especially if they are more advanced than you," Itsines rightly mentions in her post.
With regular exercise, you can get the body you want. It is the one effective way of being disease-free. It can help you be stress-free and feel physically active. It imparts positivity and can help you with weight loss and get rid of fatigue and laziness.
"It may be the case that you just have to accept that you are at the very start of your health and fitness journey and that it is challenging, but you won't be in that position forever. Positive changes will come, and you will feel different over time!" writes Itsines in her post.
She goes on to add that people with whom you are likely to compare yourselves with were also beginners once. "Be consistent, and commit to your journey!" says Itsines.
She shared a couple of staple exercises for beginners and their correct form in an Insta video. The workout includes in a total of six basic exercises like double-pulse squats, reverse lunge, glute bridge, negative push-up (knees), x-plank and bent leg raises.
When you're a beginner, it's so important that you don't compare yourself to others. ⠀⠀⠀ I completely understand how easy it is to compare yourself to others but it can actually be really demotivating, especially if they are more advanced than you. ⠀⠀⠀ Your health and fitness journey is unique to YOU - and there is no shame in being a beginner. ⠀⠀⠀ It may be the case that you just have to accept that you are at the very start of your health and fitness journey and that it IS challenging, but you won't be in that position forever. Positive changes will come, and you will feel different over time! ⠀⠀⠀ If you are finding you are comparing yourself to your friends, peers, or even other people at the gym, remember that they were all beginners once too. Be consistent, and commit to your journey! ⠀⠀⠀ I wanted to film this video for you to demonstrate how to do some of my staple exercises for beginners with the correct form. ⠀⠀⠀ Double-Pulse Squat Reverse Lunge Glute Bridge Negative Push-Up (knees) X Plank Bent-Leg Raise ⠀⠀⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/SWEATchallenge ⠀⠀⠀ #BBG #BBGcommunity #SWEATchalenge #strongertogether
Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. Take it slow and work on improving your form. Be consistent and there's nothing that can hold you back. You can do this!
