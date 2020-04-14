6 Exercises You Can Do On Your Bed As Per Your Fitness Level
If you feel like giving yourself a break, staying on bed all day, and skipping the guilt of skipping a workout, try these exercises by Yasmin Karachiwala. They include both cardio and weight training exercises and can be done on the bed!
Exercises like pushups, squats and bicycle can be done on the bed
HIGHLIGHTS
- This workout can be done within half an hour
- Most of them can be done on the side of the bed
- Watch the video to carefully see how each exercise is done
Lockdown workout tips: 21 days after the lockdown, we have realised that staying at home is not as easy as we thought it to be. Work from home, completing all household chores and cooking together are altogether a tad bit difficult to handle. If you find yourself stuck in the middle of a chaotic situation, the you're not alone. There are going to be days when you just feel like being on the bed and giving yourself a break. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala agrees.
She posted an IGTV on the exercises you can do in bed. The caption of the post reads, "Somedays we don't feel like getting out of bed, let alone exercise. I've put together 6 simple exercises you can do in and around your bed. Time to get moving, #NoExcuses."
Yasmin Karachiwala suggests exercises you can do on the bed
After all, there's no excuse good enough to justify skipping exercise. Try these exercises on bed shared by Karachiwala on Instagram. It won't take you more than half an hour to complete the routine she shares.
1. Squats (25 reps x 3 sets)
To do squats you can keep your feet together or apart from each other. It has to align with your strength and stamina. Perform squats on bed as it is illustrated by Karachiwala in the post below. For a variation, you can pull down yourself slightly lower and perform pulses of squats. Watch video to know what we are talking about.
2. Pushups (25 reps x 3 sets)
Lie down on the bed on your stomach. Side forward till your thighs are on the bed, and do pushups. You can slide further forward to make the exercise more challenging. Choose the position that you feel is good for you.
3. Triceps dips (15 reps x 3 sets)
This exercise can be done on the side of the bed. Make sure your back is straight as you perform it. To make the exercise more challenging, you can do triceps dips with jumping jacks.
4. Glute bridge marching (20 reps x 3 sets)
For this exercise, your upper body needs to be on the bed. Lift your glutes up and march. Do reps on each side. Keep your abdominals in and upper body stable.
5. Bicycles (20 reps x 3 sets)
This exercise works on your obliques and abdominals. Keep your elbows wide and crisscross from one side to the other.
6. Roll like a ball and jump (20 reps x 3 sets)
With your upper body on the bed, roll like a ball, come up, do a jump and repeat. You can also do a jumping jack as you jump for this exercise.
"Once you're done with this workout, you can get back right where you started... to your bed!" she says in the video.
Now this is indeed a fun workout. Try it and let us know in the comments below how you felt doing it!
