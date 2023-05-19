Beat The Heat With These 8 Refreshing & Healthy Drinks
Drinking these refreshing and nutritious beverages can help you beat the heat while also boosting the immune system and enhancing digestion.
Summer can be a challenging time because of the intense heat and humidity. In such conditions, it is essential to keep yourself hydrated to stay cool and prevent health issues. Drinking plenty of water is always the best choice, but you may also try some refreshing and healthy beverages to keep the heat at bay.
The hot weather causes us to continually seek out foods and drinks that are calming and cooling. This time of year, when you sweat excessively and easily become dehydrated, it is a great time to grab for something cold, like soda or a cold beverage. This is where we make a mistake since anything that is excessively cold can actually force our blood vessels to contract and alter how our bodies lose heat. Continue reading as we share healthy and fretting drinks you can consume this summer to beat the heat.
8 Drinks that you can consume in summer to stay cool and feel refreshing:
1. Coconut water
Coconut water is an all-time favourite summer thirst quencher in tropical countries. It is a natural electrolyte and has high potassium content. It also has a cooling effect on the body, making it a perfect drink for summertime.
2. Watermelon juice
Watermelon is one of the best fruits for summers as it is rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. Drinking watermelon juice is an excellent way to keep yourself hydrated while enjoying a refreshing taste.
3. Lemonade
Lemonade is a classic summer drink that is popular globally. It is refreshing, delicious and tart, all at the same time. It helps to cleanse your body with its detoxifying properties and helps to cope up with heat exhaustion.
4. Iced tea
Iced tea is another popular summer drink that helps lower your body temperature and replenish your body with fluids. You can add various flavours like lemon, mint, peach, or raspberry to create a refreshing drink.
5. Buttermilk
Buttermilk is a traditional Indian summer drink consumed to cool the body's temperature. It helps in digestion, hydrates your body and supplies you with necessary electrolytes. You can add mint, ginger, or salt to enhance its taste and benefits.
6. Aam panna
Aam panna is a popular Indian drink made from raw mangoes. This drink is rich in vitamin C and boosts immunity. The drink has a refreshing taste and serves as an excellent coolant during hot summers.
7. Cucumber juice
Cucumber juice is a healthy and hydrating drink that can keep you cool and calm during summer heat. It is a low-calorie, refreshing drink that also provides your body with essential nutrients and minerals.
8. Herbal infusions
Herbal teas such as chamomile, peppermint, or green tea are free of sugar and have soothing properties that help to alleviate summer heat and stress. It also enhances the body's metabolism and helps in losing the extra kilos.
Staying hydrated is key to surviving summer's sweltering heat, and these drinks can help you stay refreshed and hydrated all day. So, be sure to consume these drinks this summer to keep yourself cool and healthy.
