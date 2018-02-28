Beat The Heat With Exercises By The Pool Suggested By Yasmin Karachiwala
These exercises can be done anytime, anywhere!
Exercising in summer can be tedious
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercising in summer can be difficult because of sweltering heat
- Working out by the pool can be fun and soothing
- Incline push-ups can be effectively done by the pool
It is that time of the year again. Summer heat will slowly dawn upon you and everything will become more inconvenient and tiring. But need not worry as Yasmin Karachiwala is here to your rescue. Recently, the celebrity fitness expert took to Instagram to share some exercises which can be done by the pool! On sultry hot days when even stepping out of the house seems like a big deal, these exercises by the pool can help you feel energised and refreshed like never before.
The interesting aspect of working by the pool is the constant sound of water and the soothing ripples. Summer is the time when constant sweating and heat makes exercising very tedious.
So following are the exercises which Yasmin suggests could be done by the pool:
1. The first and the foremost exercise is Walking Lunges. This exercise is beneficial in improving balance, boosting functionality, improving flexibility of the hips, toning of muscles and improving stability of the core. You can do 15 reps in 3 sets of Walking Lunges.
2. The next exercise is the Incline Push-Up which should be done in 15 reps of 3 sets. This is a strength training exercise which helps in development of muscles which are responsible for balance.
3. Triceps Dips is the next exercise which can be effectively done by the pool. The exercise engages chest, lower back, forearm and shoulders. Triceps dips are considered one of the most effective triceps exercises because of lack of momentum in the dip movement. This helps in keeping the muscles contracted throughout the exercise. Also, be careful of not shrugging shoulders or ears and focus on extending hips in between the reps. You can do 15 reps in 3 sets of triceps dips.
4. The next exercise is Plank With Leg Raise. This exercise should be done by engaging your core. Focus on keeping the pelvis stable as you elongate and raise your legs, recommends Yasmin. You can do 10 reps in 3 sets of Planks With Leg Raise.
5. Finally, you can do an exercise like Squat Jacks by the pool as well. This exercise can be an effective addition to your daily cardio sessions. It is a lower body routine which helps in improving aerobic fitness and strength of the lower body. By engaging your core, this exercise also helps in improving your stability and posture. While doing Squat Jacks, make sure that you are low enough and your heartrate is pumping. You can do 20 reps in 3 sets of squat jacks.
Here's wishing a very happy fitness this summer.
