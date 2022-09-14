Home »  Living Healthy »  Back Pain: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Explains Tips That Can Help You Prevent Back Pain

Back Pain: These 5 tips can not only reduce but also prevent back pain in the future.
Back Pain: Stretching can help reduce and prevent back pain

Back pain is a common occurrence in people's life. It is also one of the most prevalent medical conditions. As you grow older, back pain is more likely to affect you. In one of her recent Instagram stories through her handle @Nutrition.By.Lovneet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses 5 tips that can help prevent back pain.

Here are 5 prevention tips that can help you avoid back pain:

1. "Stretch often"



Nutritionist Lovneet Batra elaborates, “Stretching helps improve circulation in those muscles and lower the risk of back pain and damage.” If your back hurts, you might believe that resting and limiting exercise are the best ways to find relief. Resting for a day or two could be beneficial, but any longer could make the pain worse. Experts now understand how regular exercise can reduce muscle stress and inflammation.

2. "Improve your posture"

“Poor posture can put unnecessary pressure and strain on your spine.” Explains nutritionist Batra. Standing with your heels up against a wall will help you check your posture. Your head, shoulders, and back should all touch the wall when you stand. You should be able to reach behind the back with one hand. Move forward and reach a regular position now. If your posture changes, immediately adjust it.

3. "Increase your calcium and vitamin D intake"

Inflammation, a known cause of back pain, has been found to be decreased by a wide variety of foods. Along with this, foods rich in calcium and vitamin D directly strengthen our bones.

4. "Put out that cigarette"

“Nicotine restricts blood flow to the disks in the spine.” Mentions nutritionist Batra. Along with this, smokers are particularly prone to back pain because smoking reduces the blood's ability to carry nutrients to the spinal discs.

5. "Maintain a healthy weight"

“Too much weight can put stress on your back.” She mentions. Being overweight, especially around the midsection, can aggravate back discomfort by changing your centre of gravity and straining your lower back. Back pain might be managed if you stay within 5 kilograms of your optimal weight.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

