Avoid Packaged Drinks, Try These Super Healthy Drinks Instead
Health drinks for hydration: During monsoons, maintaining hydration levels are important in order to keep diseases at bay, maintain blood circulation, boost energy and flush out harmful toxins from the body.
Opt fresh and healthy drinks instead of packaged drinks to stay hydrated
Here are 5 super healthy drinks which can help you beat the summer heat:
1. Coconut Water:
Coconut water is the liquid which is found in green coconuts. It contains approximately 94% water and very little fats. It comprises of antioxidants which keeps us healthy. Coconuts are tropical fruits and are easily available. Coconut water is a cheap and extremely healthy alternative to packaged drinks. It is good for kidney and diabetic patients. Coconut water re-hydrates the body and even normalizes the cholesterol levels.
2. Pomegranate Juice
Pomegranate is infused with many nutrients and it is an extremely healthy fruit. Pomegranate juice is one of the best natural drinks that can help us to keep our body hydrated. It contains good antioxidant which helps us to boost our immune system. The tart flavored naturally sweet juice quenches thirst instantly and helps in keeping the body cool. Pomegranate juice is easy to make two minute drink which can be made by anyone and does not even require a recipe. This fresh juice should be preferred over preserved juices.
3. Aam Panna
It is one the most preferred drinks preferred by kids as well as adults. It is delicious and super healthy. Aam panna is made from raw mangoes. It is prepared with the pulp of raw mango. You can prepare it by adding some cumin, sugar, salt and mint leaves for enhancing its taste. It is rich with vitamin A and cures blood disorders. It helps in keeping the skin and eyes healthy. It is healthier and contains no harmful chemicals unlike packaged drinks.
4. Jaljeera
Jaljeera is one of the age old drink that is still preferred by many people when it comes to fight fatigue caused due to dehydration. Jal means water and jeera stands for cumin. This Indian drink is a tasty and refreshing concoction of cumin and water; rocksalt, mint leaves and boondi is added to it to enhance its taste. It aids digestion and helps in regulating the body temperature during a hot and humid day. Cumin is rich in iron and thus it helps to cure anemia and detoxifies the system. Packaged version of jaljeera is often preferred by people but it is recommended to drink it fresh as it contains zero preservatives.
5. Buttermilk:
Buttermilk also known as chaas or chaach by Indians is a popular drink when it comes to restore energy. It is a curd-based drink which is brilliant when it comes to maintaining a healthy digestive system. Roasted and powdered cumin can be added to increase its taste and health benefits. This slightly sour and salty liquid is left when milk is churned to make butter. It is high in potassium, calcium, vitamins and proteins. It helps in making the bones strong and in detoxification of the system. Buttermilk is also available in packaged form; however, it should be avoided since it may contain added flavours.
