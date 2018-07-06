ASK OUR EXPERTS

Avoid Packaged Drinks, Try These Super Healthy Drinks Instead

Avoid Packaged Drinks, Try These Super Healthy Drinks Instead

Health drinks for hydration: During monsoons, maintaining hydration levels are important in order to keep diseases at bay, maintain blood circulation, boost energy and flush out harmful toxins from the body.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 6, 2018 03:13 IST
4-Min Read
Avoid Packaged Drinks, Try These Super Healthy Drinks Instead

Opt fresh and healthy drinks instead of packaged drinks to stay hydrated

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Coconut water is excellent for hydration
  2. Buttermilk helps in restoring energy
  3. Pomegranate juice is a super healthy and hydrating drink
Consumption of water is important, no matter the season or the weather. During summer, hydration levels tend to get seriously low and thus drinking lots of water and healthy drinks which help in maintaining hydration is important. And during the current onset of monsoons, maintaining hydration levels are important in order to keep diseases at bay, maintain blood circulation, boost energy and flush out harmful toxins from the body. Usually most of us seek packaged soft drinks and preserved juices when the heat becomes unbearable. Consumption of water regulates blood pressure, body temperature, lubricates joints and aids in digestion. Therefore, it is necessary to consume drinks that are healthy and provide instant energy boost. Packaged drinks or soft drinks and preserved juices offer no nutrition. They contain harmful preservatives and chemicals. They have high sugar content and can adversely affect our health in general. It can cause diseases such as diabetes, heart, liver and kidney related diseases, tooth and bone decay etc. Instead of packaged drinks, we can keep ourselves hydrated by opting for fresh and healthy drinks and juices which are free from any chemicals and preservatives.

Here are 5 super healthy drinks which can help you beat the summer heat:

1. Coconut Water:

Coconut water is the liquid which is found in green coconuts. It contains approximately 94% water and very little fats. It comprises of antioxidants which keeps us healthy. Coconuts are tropical fruits and are easily available. Coconut water is a cheap and extremely healthy alternative to packaged drinks. It is good for kidney and diabetic patients. Coconut water re-hydrates the body and even normalizes the cholesterol levels.
 

coconut water

Coconut water helps in maintaining hydration levels
Photo Credit: iStock


Also read: 6 Side Effects Of Energy Drinks You Must Know

2. Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate is infused with many nutrients and it is an extremely healthy fruit. Pomegranate juice is one of the best natural drinks that can help us to keep our body hydrated. It contains good antioxidant which helps us to boost our immune system. The tart flavored naturally sweet juice quenches thirst instantly and helps in keeping the body cool. Pomegranate juice is easy to make two minute drink which can be made by anyone and does not even require a recipe. This fresh juice should be preferred over preserved juices.
 

pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is a healthy and natural drink for maintaining hydration
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Aam Panna

It is one the most preferred drinks preferred by kids as well as adults. It is delicious and super healthy. Aam panna is made from raw mangoes. It is prepared with the pulp of raw mango. You can prepare it by adding some cumin, sugar, salt and mint leaves for enhancing its taste. It is rich with vitamin A and cures blood disorders. It helps in keeping the skin and eyes healthy. It is healthier and contains no harmful chemicals unlike packaged drinks.

Also read: 7 Metabolism Boosting Drinks To Tone Your Body

aam panna

Aam panna is a delicious and healthy summer drink
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Jaljeera

Jaljeera is one of the age old drink that is still preferred by many people when it comes to fight fatigue caused due to dehydration. Jal means water and jeera stands for cumin. This Indian drink is a tasty and refreshing concoction of cumin and water; rocksalt, mint leaves and boondi is added to it to enhance its taste. It aids digestion and helps in regulating the body temperature during a hot and humid day. Cumin is rich in iron and thus it helps to cure anemia and detoxifies the system. Packaged version of jaljeera is often preferred by people but it is recommended to drink it fresh as it contains zero preservatives.

RELATED STORIES

Dermatologist Suggests Ways To Prevent Hair Damage In Monsoon

Hair damage in monsoons: Hair become frizzy due to the humidity in the atmosphere. Protecting your hair during this season is important for having healthy hair.

This Monsoon Eat Right And Stay Healthy

Our body is more prone to health issues in rainy season, because monsoon reduces the immunity power of the body. Our body gets affected with allergies, infection, indigestion problems, so we must keep our body away from such infections. Rainy Season is the season where chances of stomach infection can increase due to unhealthy eating habits.


Also read: 5 Best Post-Workout Recovery Drinks You Must Have

jaljeera

Jaljeera helps in fighting fatigue
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Buttermilk:

Buttermilk also known as chaas or chaach by Indians is a popular drink when it comes to restore energy. It is a curd-based drink which is brilliant when it comes to maintaining a healthy digestive system. Roasted and powdered cumin can be added to increase its taste and health benefits. This slightly sour and salty liquid is left when milk is churned to make butter. It is high in potassium, calcium, vitamins and proteins. It helps in making the bones strong and in detoxification of the system. Buttermilk is also available in packaged form; however, it should be avoided since it may contain added flavours.

 

buttermilk

Buttermilk helps in restoring energy
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

