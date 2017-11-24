Avoid Ginger If You Are Dealing With Any Of These Health Conditions
- If you wish to gain weight, eliminate ginger from your diet
- Ginger can reduce the ability of blood to clot
- Ginger during last trimester of pregnancy can cause premature contraction
Ginger, the root solution for so many ailments! Be it digestive distress, colds or chronic cough, ginger can cure it all. But ginger has its limitations too. Its benefits are not for everyone. Yes! This natural form of medication can is no less than a health hazard for people with certain conditions. If you are suffering from any of these, you need to stop using ginger now.
1. Underweight people
Ginger is essentially known as the root solution for weight loss. It regulates the digestive enzymes in the stomach and reduces your appetite which leads to weight loss. But for people who already are underweight, there are repercussions.
People who already are undernourished and have a low Body Mass Index can experience a lot of appetite, hair loss and vitamin deficiencies. Women may even experience menstrual irregularities. So if you wish to gain weight, eliminate ginger from your diet.
2. People with blood disorders
Haemophilia is a rare condition which prevents the ability of the blood to clot. Though blood clots can be risky in some conditions, it is still important for the body. Loss of an ability to clot can lead to excessive bleeding due to a minute cut or injury.
Where ginger is recommended for people to improve blood circulation in the body, people with Haemophilia may actually suffer severe haemorrhage due to increased blood circulation in the body. It may even nullify the effects of some life-saving medication.
3. Pregnancy
Though during the initial weeks of extreme morning sickness and weakness, ginger can help mums-to-be to reduce the discomfort, it is strictly forbidden during the last trimester. Taking ginger during the last trimester of pregnancy can induce premature contractions and labour.
4. People on certain medication
For people on medication for diabetes and high blood pressure, ginger is a big 'no no'. Drugs like beta-blockers, anticoagulants, and insulin can be very harmful when combined with ginger. Ginger helps with blood thinning and lowers blood pressure, both of which can go wrong with these medications.
Alternatives for ginger
If you still possess that love for the amazing flavours of ginger, here's a list of foods which can be a good substitute for this flavourful root. Nutritionists recommend red paprika, cayenne pepper and sweet peppers in place of ginger. They will surely provide your food that kick of flavour which ginger used to.
Disclaimer:
(The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)