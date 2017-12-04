ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Adapt These Habits In Your Lifestyle And Never Fall Sick

Adapt These Habits In Your Lifestyle And Never Fall Sick

Wondered about those people who are awarded with 100% attendance at your workplace? You could be one of them too! Just adapt the following habits in your lifestyle...
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 4, 2017 04:06 IST
2-Min Read
Adapt These Habits In Your Lifestyle And Never Fall Sick

Exercising regularly increases body's immunity.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avoid stressing to stay healthy
  2. Wash your hands regularly to avoid catching infections
  3. Avoid sharing food and drinks with others

How often has it happened that you envy people who reach work all fit and healthy every day of the year? People, who, no matter the rains, the humidity, the loo, or extreme winter chills, are there in front of you, strong enough to beat the weather, any weather! Well, the secret to living a healthy life and not falling sick at any point of the year is having a few good habits that will prevent any kind of diseases or germs to even remotely reach you.

Here are those habits that will ensure you never fall sick at any time of the year:

Have enough Vitamin C

Vitamin C has magical properties when it comes to preventing infections and improving immunity. One can have around 2 doses of 1000 mg Vitamin C pills every day to ward off any infections growing in your body.

Also read: Mix Of Vitamin C And Antibiotics Can Kill Cancers Cells 100 Times Better

Sleep properly

Experts have suggested that having sufficient amount of sleep in a day i.e 8-10 hours, is very essential for the body's immunity to be intact. People who sleep for less than 6 hours at night are prone to falling sick more often than others.

Stay positive

It might not sound totally practical, but our state of mind tends to have a huge impact on how we are physically. It has often been observed that people who continuously complain about falling ill actually do fall sick than people who say they never fall sick.

Don't stress

According to the The Alternative Medical Cabinet, people who take too much stress fall sick more often as compared to others. One should take up practices like meditation and yoga daily in order to avoid stressing and falling sick.

Also read: How Effective Is Aromatherapy In Reducing Stress In Surgery Patients? Top 10 Essential Oils For Reducing Stress

Have a protein-rich diet

A key to staying happy and healthy is having a good diet which is rich in protein and avoiding unhealthy, junk and fast food.

Avoid sharing food

No matter how socially-awkward it makes you, avoid sharing your food with others as much as possible. It reduces the risk of picking up infections other people might have.

Wash your hands

Maintaining a hygienic lifestyle isn't a bad thing to do. In a day, we go through a course of unhygienic environments that expose us to unwanted germs and infections. These include travelling in public transport, using public toilets etc. So, washing your hands regularly is a good way to ensure a sickness-free life.

RELATED STORIES

'These Lifestyle Changes Can Help Keep Lung Disease At Bay'

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'


Also read: Wash Your Hands Regularly To Stay Healthy

Exercise daily

Exercising is something which gives only positive results. Experts say that people who exercise at least 3 times a week are healthier and fitter than others.

Have black/green tea

Drinking hot black or green tea with lemon and honey and breathing in steam stimulates the cilia-the hair follicles in the nose-to move out germs more efficiently. Lemon thins mucus, and honey has anti-bacterial properties. 



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Most Effective Natural Remedies For Dry Skin In Winters
Most Effective Natural Remedies For Dry Skin In Winters

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Skipping Breakfast Strongly Linked To Weight Gain

'The Woebot Will See You Now' - The Rise Of Chatbot Therapy

A Piece Of Cheese A Day Can Keep Heart Attacks Away!

Medication For Controlling Migraine Pain Identified!

When Healing's Needed, Seek Out These Immunity-Boosting Foods

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------