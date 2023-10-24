Asthma May Be Triggered As The Weather Changes; Follow These Strategies To Prevent It
Asthma management should be personalised as triggers and symptoms can vary in different individuals.
Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition where the airways become inflamed, constricted, and produce excess mucus, leading to difficulty in breathing, wheezing, coughing, and chest tightness.
Weather changes during fall, such as cooler temperatures, dry air, increased humidity, and fluctuations in air pressure, can act as triggers for asthma symptoms. Additionally, common fall allergens like pollen, mould spores, and fallen leaves can also worsen asthma.
Although it may not be possible to completely avoid asthma triggers during fall, there are some measures that can be taken to minimise their impact:
1. Monitor weather forecasts
Stay informed about changes in weather conditions, including temperature changes, humidity levels, and pollen counts. This will help you prepare and take necessary precautions.
2. Use air purifiers
Use air purifiers with HEPA filters to remove allergens like pollen, dust mites, and mould spores from the indoor air.
3. Keep windows closed
Keep windows and doors closed to prevent the entry of outdoor allergens, such as pollen, into your home.
4. Use dehumidifiers
Use dehumidifiers to maintain indoor humidity levels between 30-50% to prevent the growth of mould and mildew, which can trigger asthma symptoms.
5. Avoid outdoor activities during peak pollen times
Avoid spending prolonged periods outside during peak pollen times, which are typically in the early morning and evening.
6. Wear protective clothing
If you need to spend time outdoors, wear a hat, sunglasses, and a mask to protect yourself from inhaling allergens and irritants.
7. Clean frequently
Regularly clean your home to remove dust, pet dander, and other allergens. Vacuum with a HEPA vacuum cleaner and damp mop floors to minimise airborne irritants.
8. Avoid smoke exposure
Stay away from tobacco smoke, bonfires, and burning leaves, as these can worsen asthma symptoms. Smoking in general causes irreversible damage to our respiratory system and overall health and must be avoided.
9. Wash bedding regularly
Wash bedding, including sheets, pillowcases, and blankets, in hot water to eliminate dust mites and allergens that could trigger asthma symptoms.
10. Follow your asthma management plan
It's crucial to follow your prescribed asthma management plan, which may include taking preventive medications, tracking symptoms, and avoiding known triggers. Consult with your healthcare provider for personalised advice and treatment options.
11. Use allergy-proof bedding
Encase your pillows, mattresses, and comforters with dust-mite-proof covers to reduce exposure to allergens while you sleep.
12. Maintain good indoor air quality
Use air purifiers or filters to remove airborne allergens, and avoid using strong chemical cleaners or sprays that can trigger asthma symptoms.
13. Wear a scarf or mask
Cover your nose and mouth while spending time outdoors in cooler temperatures to warm the air before it enters your lungs.
14. Take preventive medications
If prescribed by a healthcare professional, use appropriate preventive medications, such as inhalers or nasal sprays, regularly to control asthma symptoms.
It is important to work with a healthcare professional to develop an individualised management plan that suits your specific needs and addresses your triggers and symptoms effectively. Remember, asthma management should be personalised as triggers and symptoms can vary in different individuals.
