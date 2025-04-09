7 Tips To Manage Asthma During Summer Heatwaves
Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects millions in India, and asthma symptoms can worsen significantly during extreme weather conditions. With climate change causing more frequent and intense summer heatwaves, people with asthma need to take extra precautions. High temperatures, increased air pollution, and low humidity levels can act as major asthma triggers, especially for children and the elderly. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), asthma management requires a proactive approach that involves recognising triggers and consistently following a treatment plan. Here are practical and effective tips to help manage asthma during summer months.
Why summer heatwaves worsen asthma symptoms
Heatwaves not only raise temperatures but also exacerbate air pollution, pollen counts, and ozone levels; all of which can irritate the airways and provoke asthma attacks. The body also loses water rapidly during extreme heat, leading to dehydration that can further impact lung function. Here's how you can reduce the risk of asthma flare-ups and stay in control during the hot season. Here are 7 tips to manage asthma during summer heatwaves.
1. Stay indoors during peak heat hours
Avoid going out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun and air pollution are at their peak. Stay in shaded or air-conditioned environments to prevent heat-induced breathing problems. If stepping out is necessary, wear a mask to filter out pollutants and carry your rescue inhaler.
2. Monitor air quality regularly
Check your local air quality index (AQI) daily using mobile apps or government websites. Poor air quality can trigger asthma symptoms. Stay indoors when AQI levels are unhealthy, and avoid outdoor workouts or strenuous activities when pollution is high.
3. Keep yourself hydrated
Hot weather increases the risk of dehydration, which can thicken mucus in the lungs and make breathing more difficult. Drink plenty of fluids, especially water and natural electrolyte drinks like coconut water. Avoid sugary or caffeinated beverages, which may contribute to dehydration.
4. Use an air purifier at home
Invest in a good-quality air purifier to remove allergens, dust, and pollutants from your indoor environment. During summer, keeping windows closed can trap stale air, so an air purifier helps maintain clean airflow and reduces exposure to indoor irritants.
5. Follow your asthma action plan
Work with your healthcare provider to create or update an asthma action plan that includes medication schedules, peak flow monitoring, and steps to take during a flare-up. According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), consistent use of preventer medications significantly reduces the risk of severe asthma attacks.
6. Avoid known allergens
Pollen, pet dander, and mould spores tend to circulate more in hot, dry air. Use dust-proof covers for bedding, clean air conditioner filters regularly, and shower after coming in from outdoors to wash away allergens. Keep pets off beds and sofas during summer months.
7. Practise breathing exercises
Techniques such as pursed-lip breathing and diaphragmatic (belly) breathing can help open up the airways and improve lung efficiency. Daily breathing exercises also reduce stress; another common asthma trigger, and improve overall respiratory health over time.
Managing asthma during summer heatwaves requires a combination of medical vigilance and lifestyle adjustments. By staying informed, avoiding known triggers, and adhering to your treatment plan, you can reduce the likelihood of asthma attacks and maintain better respiratory health. As heatwaves become more common, staying prepared is not just wise, it's essential.
