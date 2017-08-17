E-Cigarettes Can Help You Quit Smoking
So, e-smoking will not just help you quit smoking completely, but will do so without causing any serious side-effects. Though it is not a very healthy option anyway, it is still better because this form of smoking does not burn tobacco are create tar in your lungs.
Studies have show e-cigarettes can help you quit smoking
This study has been one of the first stating the possibility of bringing smoking to an end using e-cigarettes, at a national level. Daniel Giovenco, lead author at the Mailman School of Public Health also said that e-cigarettes might play a crucial role in prevention of smoking.
The data was taken from the National Health Interview Survey from 2014 to 2015.
"What we know from the limited evidence we have available, electronic cigarettes that contain nicotine can help people stop smoking," says Jamie Hartmann-Boyce from University of Oxford, co-author of the Cochrane review and also a research associate with the Cochrane Tobacco Addiction Review Group.
"In the short- to medium-term we didn't find any evidence that they were associated with any serious side-effects," she added.
"Without knowing details about device attributes, user experiences and motivations for e-cigarette use, reasons for low cessation rates among infrequent e-cigarette users are unclear," stated the study's second author Cristine Delnevo from Rutgers School of Public Health.
This research can be found online in the Journal of Addictive Behaviors.
