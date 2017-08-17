ASK OUR EXPERTS

E-Cigarettes Can Help You Quit Smoking

So, e-smoking will not just help you quit smoking completely, but will do so without causing any serious side-effects. Though it is not a very healthy option anyway, it is still better because this form of smoking does not burn tobacco are create tar in your lungs.
  Aug 17, 2017
E-Cigarettes Can Help You Quit Smoking

Studies have show e-cigarettes can help you quit smoking

  1. E-Cigarettes May Help You Quit Smoking
  2. E-cigarettes might play a crucial role in prevention of smoking
  3. This form of smoking does not burn tobacco to create tar in your lungs
Studies reveal that people who are prone to E-smoking are three times likelier to quit than those who do not use E-cigarettes. A research conducted by the Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and the Rutgers School of Public Health stated that over half of the people who use e-cigarettes daily have quit in the past five years, as compared to 28% of adults who have never tried e-cigarettes. The analysis was conducted on the basis of the participants' wish to quit smoking. Other factors that can be used to predict their desire to quit are getting a health insurance or an educational attainment.

This study has been one of the first stating the possibility of bringing smoking to an end using e-cigarettes, at a national level. Daniel Giovenco, lead author at the Mailman School of Public Health also said that e-cigarettes might play a crucial role in prevention of smoking.


The data was taken from the National Health Interview Survey from 2014 to 2015.
"What we know from the limited evidence we have available, electronic cigarettes that contain nicotine can help people stop smoking," says Jamie Hartmann-Boyce from University of Oxford, co-author of the Cochrane review and also a research associate with the Cochrane Tobacco Addiction Review Group.

"In the short- to medium-term we didn't find any evidence that they were associated with any serious side-effects," she added.

So, e-smoking will not just help you quit smoking completely, but will do so without causing any serious side-effects. Though it is not a very healthy option, it is still better because this form of smoking does not burn tobacco to create tar in your lungs.

"Without knowing details about device attributes, user experiences and motivations for e-cigarette use, reasons for low cessation rates among infrequent e-cigarette users are unclear," stated the study's second author Cristine Delnevo from Rutgers School of Public Health.

This research can be found online in the Journal of Addictive Behaviors.

