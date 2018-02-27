All You Should Know About Semen Allergy
Semen allergy or human seminal plasma hypersensitivity is a condition where men or women can experience an allergic reaction due to the semen proteins.
Both men and women can be allergic to semen
So could you be allergic to semen? Well, it's a very rare condition, nevertheless, it exists. Semen allergy or human seminal plasma hypersensitivity is a condition where men or women can experience an allergic reaction due to the semen proteins. Allergic reactions in women may include vaginal itching, pain, swelling soreness, and redness. Men, on the other hand, can experience allergic reactions after ejaculation on the shaft of the penis. So if you have been having sex and experiencing some allergic reaction every time, you must know that you are allergic to semen.
Our expert Dr Anup Dhir says, "Semen allergy is a very rare condition. The reaction takes place due to a protein in the sperm and not because of the sperm. Both men and women can be allergic to it. Men can suffer from post-orgasmic illness syndrome due to this reaction, which is another name for the allergic reaction."
What are the symptoms of semen allergy?
"In women, there can be redness, pain, itching, burning, and swelling. It can happen near the vulva, inside or outside the vaginal canal. For men, the symptoms can appear on the shaft of the penis. It does affect a person when protection is used," he added.
Are there any preventive measures for semen allergy?
Dr Dhir says that allergies are not treatable, but they can be prevented. He says, "There are no treatments for allergies, even for semen allergy. Preventive measures, however, can be used. For example, using a condom during sex or women can take an anti-allergic medicine before intercourse. This condition can take a negative toll on the relationship shared by the two people involved. It could also affect a person's fertility. For this, a procedure is carried out in the lab to prevent it from affecting your fertility. In a lab, they wash the semen and remove the allergen."
Is there a particular set of people who are more prone to it?
"Semen allergy can happen to anyone. Sometimes people may get confused about it. They may confuse it with certain STDs which have similar symptoms," says Dr Dhir.
"Usually, it can be avoided by using a condom. The problem arises when the condom is not used when the couple wishes to conceive a baby. To prevent this condition, patients can try a new procedure known as desensitization. They place a much-diluted sample of the semen on the penis or on the vagina in every 15 to 20 minutes. This procedure is also temporary. Patients must engage in regular sex after this procedure, like in every 2 to 3 days. Continuous exposure can make you less allergic. Nevertheless, it is temporary. Some women may also experience the allergic reaction with particular men and not with the rest," he concluded.
(Dr Anup Dhir is the Director of alpha one andrology group and consultant in sexual medicine.)
