All You Need To Know About Belly Fat And How To Get Rid Of It

Carrying extra fat around your belly is nothing but an invitation to some of the most life-threatening diseases and medical problems there are.
Sedentary lifestyle and bad eating habits are the major causes behind belly fat.
Belly fat is not the same as other fat. It’s more dangerous
The point here is that belly fat is more than just an extra layer of fat present right below your skin (subcutaneous fat). It also comprises visceral fat-which lies deep-down inside your abdomen, surrounding your internal organs-stomach, pancreas, and intestines.
What bad is it doing to you?
Belly fat does you no good, to say the least. It is the root-cause of a lot of medical problems and complications. No matter your age, gender, or even weight, belly fat is point-blank bad and harmful.
These are some of the leading health risks of belly fat:
1) Cardiovascular disease (or Heart disease)
2) Insulin resistance and Type-2 diabetes
3) Colorectal cancer (Colon Cancer)
4) Insomnia
5) High Blood-pressure
6) Stress and Depression
7) Digestive Problems
What You Can Do?
Belly fat is nobody’s love. Everybody wants to get rid of it, but unfortunately only wanting isn’t good enough. But it’s easy to shove-off belly fat with these simple lifestyle and dietary tips:
1) Eat a healthy and balanced diet. Avoid junk-food as much as possible. Instead, rely more or fruits and green-vegetables.
2) Exercise on a regular basis in order to avoid letting fat get accumulated. Simple activities like walking, running, cycling can do the job for you.
3) Follow a disciplined sleep schedule. Get enough sound sleep on a daily-basis.
