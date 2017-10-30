Here's Why You're Not Losing Belly Fat
Though healthy lifestyle and dietary changes may help you, losing belly fat might sometimes seem like a daunting and impossible task. Well, there can be many a reasons for it. We list some of them here:
Belly fat may cause high blood pressure and diabetes in the long run.
Age Factor
As you get older, the way your body gains and loses weight also changes. With the increase in age, our metabolic rate tends to decline, implying that our body now needs lesser calories than before.
Lack of Sleep
Not getting enough sleep may obstruct your digestion, therefore avoiding you from losing those unwanted pounds. So get enough sound sleep to reduce that big belly tire. Doctors and sleep experts generally recommend a daily dose of 7 to 9 hours sleep.
Body Shape
In case your body tends to pack fats around the middle rather than on your hips and thighs, this means you're apple shaped. People with apple shaped body type usually find it harder to lose belly fat as compared to their counterparts with other body types.
Wrong Food
Consumption of too much of processed foods such as white bread or chips or a lot of refined sugar as in soft drinks or packaged foods may become a hurdle in your belly-fat losing campaign. So stay away these foods if you're trying to get rid of that stubborn belly fat. Instead, go for healthier and more natural foods such as fruits and veggies.
Stress
Life is stressful but when it comes to losing belly fat, you can't afford to be stressed. This happens because of the stress hormone cortisol, which may raise the amount of fat your body stores in and 'fatten' your fat cells. It may also happen because of our psychological tendency to go for high-fat and calorie-rich foods when we're stressed out.
