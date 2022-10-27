Yoga: Do You Experience Acid Reflux Often? Try These 5 Yoga Poses To Cure Heartburn
The lower esophageal sphincter, a muscular ring, acts as a valve at the opening to your stomach. The LES often shuts down as soon as food enters it. The acid generated by your stomach may rise into your oesophagus if the LES doesn't completely seal or opens too frequently. This may result in symptoms like heartburn, and a burning chest ache.
Heartburn, also known as acid reflux is an extremely common condition. Various factors may be responsible for the same. Eating a heavy meal might lead to acid reflux. You might also experience it if you have been lying on your back for long periods.
Whatever the reason may be, there are various ways in which you can cure heartburn. One of these ways is yoga. Certain yoga poses have been proven to improve digestion and lower the chances of you experiencing heartburn. In this article, we share the best yoga poses for people who experience acid reflux often.
Try these 5 yoga asanas to reduce acid reflux symptoms and frequency:
1. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
2. Marjaryasana-bitilasana
- Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)
- Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure
- While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso
- Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back
- While you do that, look toward the ceiling
- Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute
3. Ushtrasana
- Sit while resting on your calves and knees
- Your thighs should not be touching your calves
- Now slowly place your hands on your ankle
- At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes
4. Pavanamuktasana
- With your legs together and both arms at your side, lie on your back.
- Exhale after taking a breath in, then raise both knees up to your chest.
- Wrap your arms over your legs while bringing your thighs close to your chest.
- For a few breaths, maintain this posture. The grip should be tightened when exhaling and relaxed while inhaling.
5. Halasana
- Lie on your back
- Place your hands on the side
- Slowly lift your legs up
- Continue to bring your legs up while keeping them straight
- The aim is the carry your legs over your head and is able to place your toes on the ground above the head
- At this point, you may hold your hand crossing
- During this position, your back also must lift off the floor
- Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and release
- Repeat a few times
Practice these effective yoga poses to improve your overall digestive tract and lower the chances of experiencing acid reflux.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
