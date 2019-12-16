Should You Have Curd In Winter? Know The Benefits And Downsides
Curd in winter: Do you think that eating curd in winter can worsen your cough and cold? Then this article is a must-read for you!
It is safe to consume curd in winter, just avoid having refrigerated curd
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is important to eat foods that boost your immunity in winter
- Avoid having cold curd
- Ayurveda suggests that you should avoid having cold in winter
Curd is considered to be a probiotic-rich food which is beneficial for gut health. Probiotics are referred to live bacteria and yeast that are good for your digestive system. The human body contains both good and bad bacteria. Probiotics provide you with good and helpful bacteria that maintain gut flora. People who experience digestion problems too often can benefit by including probiotics in diet. Speaking of curd, the wonder probiotic is a pure delight in summer. But in winter, it is often considered to worsen or cause cough and cold. But how true is this claim? Keep reading to find out.
Curd in winter: Is it healthy to have curd in winter?
During winter, it is important to keep yourself protected and eat foods that strengthen your immunity to avoid falling sick. Eating seasonal food is the best pick. But giving up your summer's favourite curd during winter is a task for many. And apart from probiotics, curd is also a rich source of calcium, which is required by the body for strong and healthy bones.
Including curd in your diet also provides you with Vitamin B12 and phosphorus. However, as per Ayurveda, curd should be avoided in winter as it increases mucous secretion. Eating curd can make it difficult for people suffering from asthma, cough, cold and sinus. So, if you believe in Ayurvedic style of eating, then consumption of curd should be avoided in winter.
Another alternative is to avoid its consumption after 5 pm, as there is a dip in whether around that time. Eating curd which is cold at night can create mucous, especially in people suffering from allergies and asthma. Digestion boosting benefits of curd can help in boosting immunity and keep you from falling sick.
You can have curd as soon as it sets and avoid eating the refrigerated one. All in all, it can safely be claimed that eating curd during winter is safe and healthy.
Ways to include curd in your diet
- You can have a bowl of curd along your lunch.
- A curd smoothie with fruits and vegetables
- Curd and oats
- Curd with nuts
- Mixed vegetable raita
- Frozen dessert with curd
- Curd dip seasoned with herbs and spices
