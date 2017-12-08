Top 10 Accupressure Points For Pain Relief
Acupressure is a traditional healing therapy which originated in China. It is helpful in getting rid of a number of body pains and also reducing stress, anxiety and depression.
There are 12 meridians within the body, which help in maintaining a body balance
An ancient healing remedy originating in China, acupressure is something which people have continued to follow to easy pain, feel peace and relaxed. There is a thin line between acupuncture (another popular therapy in China) and acupressure, where the former uses needles for the same kind of treatment. According to traditional Chinese medicine, every person possesses specific acupressure points in the body, lying around energy meridians (each of a set of pathways in the body along which vital energy is said to flow).
Chinese theory suggests that there are 12 meridians within the body, which connect all our organs and help in maintaining a body balance. In case even one of these meridians fall out of alignment, it makes room for diseases and pain in the body.
The practice of acupressure involves use of fingers, palms or elbows to apply pressure on the meridians, and massaging them in order to rejuvenate the energy.
Following are the top acupressure points for pain relief:
1. Joining the valley
Whenever you feel headaches, you can massage the fleshy part of your hand between the thumb and the index finger. Massage it gently for a few minutes. This helps in getting rid of toothaches, neck pain, shoulder pin, arthritis pain, constipation and hangovers. Also, make sure your hand is in the shape of claw, so that you access the acupressure point in the best way.
2. Pericardium
Massaging the point which is around three-finger widths below the base of the palm can be extremely helpful when one feels nausea and vomiting. Press the point for a few minutes with your index and middle fingers, and repeat if needed.
3. The third eye
Often because of multitasking, overworking and too much stress, we feel a tight feeling in the middle of our head. To get rid of this pain, just press your middle finger in the area which is right between your eyebrows. Press it for around a minute, and this will help you feel at ease. This acupressure is helpful in relieving chronic stress, fatigue, improving memory, concentration and alleviating eye strain.
4. Sea of tranquility
This is located at the centre of the breastbone, about four finger-widths above the base of the bone. Massaging this point can help in feeling emotionally balanced and relieves us of anxiety and depression. Many imbalances of the nervous system can be corrected by performing acupressure on this point. It might even help in boosting immune system. But make sure you're sitting up straight. After being in the right position, take your palms together in a prayer position, and press your knuckles of your thumbs into your breastbone. Take slow and controlled breaths while doing this exercise.
5. Leg three miles
Apply pressure to the point just outside the shine bone right below the knee cap. This can be helpful in improving digestion, relieving constipation and bloating, and also boosting immune system.
6. Commanding middle
This point is located on the backside of the knee, and is great for relieving back and knee pain, as well as arthritis in the hips, back, and knees, and even sciatica pain. Some studies say that massaging at this point can eliminate pain for up to 6 months, if one massages it for a minute every day.
7. Sacral points
These points are located right above the tailbone at the base of our spine. Massaging them can be helpful in relieving menstrual cramps and pain the lower back. You need to lie down on our back, put one hand on top of the other to increase the pressure, and massage the points above your tailbone for a few minutes at a time. Repeat the process if needed.
8. Shen men
Located on the upper half of the ear above the apex of the triangular fossa, massaging this point can help eliminate addictions and restore balance to the nervous system. To perform acupressure here, simply take your index finger and massage firmly, while putting your thumb on the back of the ear.
9. Heavenly pillar
This point is located on the back of your neck, approximately 1/2 inch above the spine. Acupressure on this point is helpful in getting rid of unwanted insomnia and stress. It also helps reducing neck pain, strain and severe headaches.
10. Bigger rushing
This point is located on the top of the foot where the bones of the big toe and second toe meet. Massaging this point can help increase memory and concentration. Press it gently for a couple of minutes, release, and repeat if required.
