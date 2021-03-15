Include The Goodness Of Mangoes In Your Diet For Healthy And Glowing Skin
Mangoes health benefits: This sweet fruit can offer multiple health benefits to your body. As the mango season is around the corner, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta shares some notable benefits mangoes can offer to your skin.
Mangoes are loaded with multiple essential vitamins and minerals
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mango can enhance digestion as it is loaded with fibre
- Vitamin C and A present in mangoes can promote skin health
- Mangoes may boost heart health too
With the arrival of summers, it is time to welcome the delicious fruits the season offers. From watermelon to pineapple, you can add the goodness of multiple fruits to your diet. One of the popular summer fruits is mango. Almost everyone loves mango. This delicious juicy fruit is an irresistible treat you cannot afford to miss. This fruit can offer you multiple health benefits too. Mangoes are high in antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, fibre, potassium and more. You might be surprised to know that mangoes are beneficial to your skin too. Keep reading to know how this fruit can do wonders to your skin.
Health benefits of mangoes for skin
Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist shares the skin benefits of mangoes in one of her recent posts. "Yes! The King of Fruits is not just a delicious snack but is also SO good for your skin. Packed with vitamins A, C and E, potassium, calcium, oleic acid and stearic acid, this fruit can offer a wide variety of benefits," she writes in her post. She further explains the following benefits-
1. Treats and soothes dry skin. Dry skin is a common concern. When left untreated, it can lead to flaky skin. Regular moisturisation and a healthy diet can help you take care of dry skin effectively.
Also read: Weight Loss: Do Mangoes Make You Fat? Here's How They Could
2. This fruit can help boosts collagen production. Collagen keeps your skin youthful and healthy. There are several ways that can help you boost collagen production. Adding mangoes to your diet is one of these.
3. The dermatologist highlights that mangoes can help prevent premature ageing and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
4. Plumps skin and adds a healthy glow.
5. Can protect skin from sun damage when consumed.
Also read: Is It Safe For Diabetics To Eat Mangoes? What Rujuta Diwekar Has To Say
As the season of mangoes is on the way, do not miss to grab this healthy yet delicious fruit this season!
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a Delhi based Dermatologist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.