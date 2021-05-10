Love Mangoes? Here Are A Few More Reasons To Dig Into The King Of Fruits
Mango health benefits: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal listed the several benefits of incorporating mangoes in your diet. Read on to know these.
Mango health benefits: This summer fruit is loaded with vitamin C and several other essential nutrients
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mangoes can help you boost immunity
- This summer fruit is loaded with fibre
- Adding this to diet can help ensure better digestion
If there is one fruit that is synonymous with summers, it is the mango. The fruit, which is adored by people all over the world for its yummy goodness, is an important ingredient in several cuisines. In addition to its unmatchable taste, the fruit is also rich in several nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and enzymes that are beneficial for our body. That's not all, mangoes are also a good source of fibres and antioxidants. Placing the spotlight on the numerous benefits of mangoes is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal who shared an informative post in her Instagram Stories.
Mango season: Know the benefits of this summer delight
Sharing a photo of a bowl of ripe mangoes pieces, she listed out the various benefits of the fruit. The nutritional advantages of mangoes include the fact that it has high antioxidant properties. In addition to this, it boosts immunity, making it the perfect food for the current scenario. It also helps in promoting good digestion and supporting eye health.
The expert had previously also shared the importance of gut health and ways to promote it. She suggested a simple drink that can be made at home to keep your gut strong and clean. Nmami advised consumption of one litre of water with one tablespoon of sabja seeds as the first thing in the morning. Sharing a photo, the dietician wrote, "Try this out. First litre of water with 1 tbsp of sabja seeds every day." She added that the drink had "great fibre content" and also performed the role of a "natural body coolant".
Also read: Morning Rituals: This Is How You Should Start Your Day For A Healthy Gut
Given the fact that we are living amid a pandemic, the expert has recommended eating wholesome foods. In a video that touched upon dietary guidelines for COVID-19, she said that it was important to consume vitamins during this time. Focusing on fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, D, E and K, she said that they help to strengthen immunity. She also asked viewers to add one garlic to their food everyday as it is rich in vitamins, folate and calcium.
Also read: Weight Loss: Do Mangoes Make You Fat? Here's How They Could
Nmami has also reiterated in her social media posts that this was not the time to follow fad diets. "It is important to give your body all the nutrients," she said.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.