Weight Loss: Do Mangoes Make You Fat? Here's How They Could
Mangoes: Scared of the king of fruits? Don't be. Enjoy them guilt-free, says celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija.
Weight loss: Eating mangoes in the form of milk shakes or juices can make you gain weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mangoes are in season in summer
- You should enjoy them guilt-free without worrying about weight
- Weight loss: Eat mangoes as a standalone snack in between meals
Summer is soon arriving and so is the much-awaited season of mangoes. The king of fruits, mangoes, are definitely one of the most delightful parts of summer season. The delicious taste of mangoes and the many variants of the fruit are like a cherry on the cake. Mangoes are high in fibre and are a great source of Vitamins A and C. It also contains folate, vitamin B6, iron, calcium, zinc and Vitamin E. But despite the several health benefits associated with mangoes, many consider them fattening and high in calories. But is that true? Let's find out.
Are mangoes really fattening? What nutritionist Pooja Makhija has to say
"Scared of the king of fruits? Don't be. Enjoy them guilt-free," she writes in the caption of her Reel.
She goes on to add that not only is the fruit delicious, it also has an impressive nutrition profile. From Vitamin A and C to copper and folate, it is replete with nutrients that can benefit you in several ways.
"With just 1% of fat, can mangoes every make you fat," asks Makhija. The only way it could make you fat, is if you have it in forms like juices, aamras, milkshakes, ice cream, mango and cream or mango pies.
"Always eat you fruit, don't drink it," she says while adding that you must have mangoes as a standalone snack and not with a meal or after a large meal as a dessert. Restrict yourself to about one mango a day and enjoy this juicy fruit, guilt-free, daily!
This summer, enjoy all the fruits that are in season. Eat them after lunch or as a snack in between meals. If mangoes trigger acne, you can soak them in water for an hour and see if that helps. Enjoy mangoes without worrying about weight, for sure.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
