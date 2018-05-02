8 Best Expert Recommended Facial Exercises To Get Rid Of Double Chin, Face Wrinkles And Much More
Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala shares several facial exercises which can help in toning of facial skin and getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines.
Yasmin Karachiwala suggests a couple of exercises for toning of facial muscles
HIGHLIGHTS
- Facial exercises help in toning of muscles on face
- They can help in getting rid of wrinkles and prevent them in future
- They help in engaging muscles which we don't use regularly
We give a lot of importance to exercising for getting a fitter and leaner body. But rarely do we consider the importance of doing facial exercises, which can help in toning of the skin on face and neck. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is dedicated to making a world a healthy place. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a few facial exercises. In her post, she wrote how we all wish that our face could do Pilates or gym for toning purposes.
With ageing come some inevitable wrinkles and fine lines on the face. And apart from anti-ageing creams which claim a wrinkle-free and spot-free skin in no time, facial exercises can be helpful to a great extent.
Also read: Follow Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's Latest Workout Routine To Be Fit Like Her
The first set of facial exercises that Yasmin suggests are The Giraffe and Acupressure point. To perform the giraffe, all you need to do is place your hand on the neck and gently tilt your head back. Then, keep your hands on the collar bone and gently pull it down. Then get your head back, pout your lips as much as possible. The exercise, according to Yasmin, will make your neck muscles feel more strengthened and toned.
The acupressure point is done by using your index finger, middle finger and thumb. Use these three fingers to pinch and release muscles along your jaw area. Any tension around the jaw area can be easily dealt with by doing this acupressure point facial exercise. You can repeat the exercise thrice from chin to jaw.
She also suggests a few exercises which will help in toning and lifting your upper eyelids. She calls them "flirty eyes" and "acupressure point", the two exercises help in strengthening and toning of the lower part of the face as well. They help in reducing and preventing fine lines on the face as well hollows under the eyes.
To perform flirty eyes, you need to put your index fingers on your upper cheeks, pointing towards each other. Both fingers should be placed near the nose. Then, tilt your head upwards towards the ceiling. Blink your eyes as much as possible. The exercise will engage muscles under the eyes. You can perform 2 sets of the exercise for 30 seconds.
Also read: Know All About MOTR, A Fitness Equipment Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Swears By
To perform acupressure point, you need to place your index finger between your eyebrows. Press on this point and it will result in improved blood circulation in the area. This in turn will contribute to an improved skin tone. This exercises helps in reducing stress and promoted better quality of sleep. You can press on this point 10 times, in clockwise and anticlockwise circles. Press 10 times in each direction. Relax for a few seconds and perform three sets of the exercise.
Puffer fish and saying vowels with stretch are other two facial exercises. The puffer fish is done by puffing out your cheeks and gently tapping each cheek for around 30 seconds. The exercise helps in giving your face a stretch along with reducing wrinkles.
Another effective wrinkle reducing facial exercise is done by saying vowels 'ah', 'ee', 'oo' out loud. Stretch your lips as much as you can when you perform them. Make sure that you make an exaggerated movement of mouth and lips. Repeat 10 times. This exercise helps in reducing existing wrinkles and prevents their formation around lips and mouth.
Smile Smoother is another facial exercise which reduces and prevents lines between nose and lips. The exercise helps in lifting of cheek, chin and neck area.
For getting rid of fine lines, you need to cover your teeth with lips and make and 'o'shape with mouth. Smile widely while keeping your teeth hidden with your lips. Perform 2 sets of 6 repetitions of this exercise.
Also read: Beat The Heat With Exercises By The Pool Suggested By Yasmin Karachiwala
For getting rid of that ugly double chin, you can place an index finger on your chin and keep a wide smile. Keep your teeth covered with your lips. Move your jaw up and down while tilting your head back as possible. Look up as far back up to the ceiling as you can and come back to the starting position.
These, facial exercises can go a long way in getting you a wrinkle and line-free skin. They work on facial muscles we you don't move regularly and help in toning them effectively.
