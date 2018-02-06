Follow Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's Latest Workout Routine To Be Fit Like Her
Yasmin Karachiwala is responsible for some of the fittest bodies of Bollywood, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.
Yasmin Karachiwala is a celebrity fitness trainer based in Mumbai
HIGHLIGHTS
- These exercises can be done without gym equipment
- They can be done anywhere, anytime
- These exercises can be included in your daily cardio session
We all struggle a lot when it comes to exercising efficiently at home. On days when we crowded and loud gyms seems like a no-no, it becomes very important to know some exercises which can do at home. Knowing the right technique to follow a particular kind of exercise is difficult without a fitness expert guiding us through it. But thanks to celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who keeps posting engaging workout videos on her Instagram handle. As someone who quite encouragingly endorses fitness, Yasmin makes sure her followers are right on point when it comes to being fit and healthy.
In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she shares a total of five exercises which can be a part of your daily cardio session.
1. Squat-jump-turn
The first exercise includes a 360 degrees squat-jump-turn exercise, which needs to be repeated 5 times for each of the 3 sets. All you need to do is jump while on a squatting position, while turning towards the right with every jump. This exercise is a more challenging version of squats and can be conveniently done at home.
2. Spider pushup
The second exercise is that of a spider pushup, which need be repeated 10 times for each of the 3 sets. You need to lie down in the traditional pushup's position, the only difference here is folding your legs every time you pull yourself down. This exercise, again, is a more challenging version of traditional pushups.
3. X-man sit-up
The third exercise is called an X-man sit-up, which needs to be repeated 12 times for each of the 3 sets. You need to lie down on the floor with arms and legs spread wide. Pull right arm and touch toes of your left leg and vice versa. This exercise will be effective for your back, abs and stomach.
4. Swimming
The fourth exercise is called swimming and should be repeated 20 times for each of the 3 sets. Lie down on the floor with your face facing downwards and resting on your stomach. Raise your arms and legs alternatively to imitate swimming position.
5. Tuck jumps
The final exercise is called tuck jumps which need to be repeated 12 times for each of the 3 sets. This exercise involves plain and simple jumping, but as high as you can.
All of these exercises can be done conveniently at home. So forget the gym and do these exercises as fitness is your right and you deserve it!
