7 Ways To Get Rid Of Dark Inner Thighs
Dark inner thighs are not a serious illness, but they can cause a great deal of embarrassment. They can be dealt with these simple remedies at home.
Dark inner thighs are a result of thighs constantly rubbing against each other.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Usually, people who are obese have dark inner thighs.
- Excessive sweating and poor hygiene can cause dark inner thighs.
- Aloe vera gel helps in dealing with dark inner thighs.
Having dark inner thighs isn't a health problem, but is something that causes immense embarrassment. Usually, people who are obese have dark inner thighs because their thighs tend to rub against each other while walking and exercising. Other reasons for dark inner thighs include excessive sweating, poor hygiene, using of various hair removal techniques like shaving, hormonal imbalance and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome to name a few. While most of us tend to ignore this body part, it will only feel hygienic to not have a body part which is of a different skin tone than the rest of your body.
Here are a few ways which can naturally help you to get rid of dark inner thighs:
1. Lemon
Not only does lemon have exfoliating properties that help in removing skin impurities, it also acts as a bleaching agent which can help in lightening your skin tone. You can apply fresh lemon juice in your inner thighs, let it stay for around 20 minutes and remove with a wet cloth. Do this at least thrice a week for effective results. People with dry and sensitive skin can dilute lemon juice with water to prevent dryness.
2. Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera has some amazing skin rejuvenating properties and is also effective on lightening the inner thigh area as it alleviates hyperpigmentation. You can extract aloe vera gel from aloe vera plant and apply it on the thighs and massage until they get absorbed in the skin. Rinse off with warm water and repeat twice or thrice daily for effective results.
3. Cucumber
Cucumber has bleaching properties that helps in lightening dark inner thighs. It helps in removing dirt and dead cells. You can apply fresh cucumber juice in your inner thighs and rub gently for 10 minutes. Rinse of with water. You can do this twice daily for a lighter-toned skin in the inner thigh.
4. Yogurt
Lactic acid in yogurt has mild bleaching properties. Yogurt also has some amount of zinc which helps in healing sunburns. You can apply yogurt on inner thigh for a few minutes and let it stay for around 15 minutes. Rinse of with lukewarm water. You can do this once every day.
5. Coconut oil
Essential fatty acids in coconut oil help in lightening up your hyperpigmentation and fade away the dark spots. Coconut oil also works as an excellent moisturiser. You can mix 1 tabelspoon of lemon juice in coconut oil and apply on the inner thighs. Let it stay for around 10 minutes. You can do this every alternate day for effective results.
6. Almonds
Vitamin E rich almonds are helpful for skin brightening, moisturising the dried skin and repairing damaged skin. Add honey and almond powder in milk to make a scrub paste. Apply the scrub in your inner thighs and let it dry for a few minutes. Remove it with wet fingers and rinse with cold water. Repeat thrice a week for to lighten inner thighs.
7. Orange peel
Orange peel has mild exfoliating and bleaching properties that help in lightening the dark skin on inner thighs. Make a powder of dried orange peels and add 2 teaspoons of it in rose water to make a thick paste. Add some raw honey to it. Apply the paste on inner thighs and leave for 15-20 minutes. Remove with cold water. Repeat 2 to 3 times in a week for best results.