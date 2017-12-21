7 Warning Signs Of Serious Health Conditions Your Face Can Reveal
Your face can also be indicative of serious health conditions. Check now.
Certain facial traits may reveal vital clues about your health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Certain facial traits may reveal vital clues about your health
- Dry lips can be an indication of dehydration in your body
- Itchy red bumps on your face can be indicative of digestive problems
So the first thing that every person sees in you is your face. It is believed that your face is the mirror of your heart and soul but, what we know is that your face is the mirror of your health! Yes, certain facial traits may reveal vital clues about your health. Pimples, dried lips, yellowish eyes are common indicators of an underlying health condition. Interesting Curious isn't it? So here's a list of underlying health condition indicators your face reveals.
Also read: 5 Surprising Health Conditions Your Hands Can Reveal!
1. Dry skin or lips
Dry lips can be an indicative of dehydration in your body. A more serious health issue can be hypothyroidism, which can lead to weight gain, fatigue and vulnerability to cold. It can also be accompanied by frequent urination, thirst and blur vision.
2. Yellowish eyes
Yellow eyes are known to be an indicator of jaundice. But did you know that it is also a warning for heart diseases?
3. Facial hair
If you have started noticing hair on your jawline, upper lip and the chin, it can be indicative of the polycystic ovary syndrome.
Also read: 5 Effective Ways To Remove Unwanted Facial Hair
4. Rashes and blotches
Itchy red bumps on your face can be indicative of digestive problems. It also signifies celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder wherein the body becomes overly reactive to gluten.
5. Eye bags and puffiness
When you start noticing a blue-purple hue around your eyes, it can be a red flag for chronic allergies. It may also take place due to dilation of blood.
Also read: Say Goodbye To Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles With These Remedies
6. Dark circles
Dark circles signify lack of sleep or an allergic reaction from certain toxic food items. So, it is time for you to start taking dark circles seriously.
7. Tiny pimples
Pimples come with a particular age and then go away themselves. But do not avoid these little pimples. They take place due to lack of nutrition in the form of low fatty acids, zinc or Vitamin A in the body. Due to these deficiencies, little white bumps start appearing on your face.
So when you look into the mirror the next time, don't just look at yourself and pass, look for these signs on your face and check if you are at risk of developing any serious health conditions or not.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------