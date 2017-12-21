ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Warning Signs Of Serious Health Conditions Your Face Can Reveal

7 Warning Signs Of Serious Health Conditions Your Face Can Reveal

Your face can also be indicative of serious health conditions. Check now.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 21, 2017 09:37 IST
2-Min Read
7 Warning Signs Of Serious Health Conditions Your Face Can Reveal

Certain facial traits may reveal vital clues about your health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Certain facial traits may reveal vital clues about your health
  2. Dry lips can be an indication of dehydration in your body
  3. Itchy red bumps on your face can be indicative of digestive problems

So the first thing that every person sees in you is your face. It is believed that your face is the mirror of your heart and soul but, what we know is that your face is the mirror of your health! Yes, certain facial traits may reveal vital clues about your health. Pimples, dried lips, yellowish eyes are common indicators of an underlying health condition. Interesting Curious isn't it? So here's a list of underlying health condition indicators your face reveals.

Also read: 5 Surprising Health Conditions Your Hands Can Reveal!

1. Dry skin or lips

Dry lips can be an indicative of dehydration in your body. A more serious health issue can be hypothyroidism, which can lead to weight gain, fatigue and vulnerability to cold. It can also be accompanied by frequent urination, thirst and blur vision.

dry lips

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Yellowish eyes

Yellow eyes are known to be an indicator of jaundice. But did you know that it is also a warning for heart diseases?

3. Facial hair

If you have started noticing hair on your jawline, upper lip and the chin, it can be indicative of the polycystic ovary syndrome.

RELATED STORIES

'Top 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Stubborn Fat On The Face'

'Bet You Didn't Know These Health Benefits Of Baking Soda'


Also read: 5 Effective Ways To Remove Unwanted Facial Hair

4. Rashes and blotches

Itchy red bumps on your face can be indicative of digestive problems. It also signifies celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder wherein the body becomes overly reactive to gluten.

5. Eye bags and puffiness

When you start noticing a blue-purple hue around your eyes, it can be a red flag for chronic allergies. It may also take place due to dilation of blood.

Also read: Say Goodbye To Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles With These Remedies

6. Dark circles

Dark circles signify lack of sleep or an allergic reaction from certain toxic food items. So, it is time for you to start taking dark circles seriously.

7. Tiny pimples

Pimples come with a particular age and then go away themselves. But do not avoid these little pimples. They take place due to lack of nutrition in the form of low fatty acids, zinc or Vitamin A in the body. Due to these deficiencies, little white bumps start appearing on your face.

So when you look into the mirror the next time, don't just look at yourself and pass, look for these signs on your face and check if you are at risk of developing any serious health conditions or not. 



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management
Your Guide To Home Remedies For Knee Pain Management

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Ever Heard Of Cat Poop Or Kopi Luwak Coffee: Should You Switch To These?

Here's Why You Should Never Sleep With Your Phone Next To Your Head!

Top Factors That Affect The Quality Of Life In Cancer Patients

Parents Of Child With Anorectal Malformation Allege That Doctors Removed Their Son's Kidney

Sleep Disorders In Women Strongly Linked To Infertility Risk

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------