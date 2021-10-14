ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Nutrient-Dense Seeds You Should Add To Your Diet

7 Nutrient-Dense Seeds You Should Add To Your Diet

Seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. You can add a variety of seeds to your diet. Here are some of these and their benefits.
  By: Soumya B Hegde, Nutritionist  Updated: Oct 14, 2021 09:56 IST
2-Min Read
Add nutrient-rich seeds like sesame, pumpkin, flax and chia to your diet

Adding seeds to your diet can help load up your diet with multiple essential nutrients. You can simply sprinkle small amount of seeds to different foods and drinks. Sprinkle on a salad or blend then for a smoothie. Here are 7 seeds, rich in fibre and other nutrients. These can offer you multiple health benefits. Let's take a look at these and ways to add them to diet.

Add these seeds to diet


1) Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, protein and zinc. These seeds can also offer you magnesium, calcium and iron. They can be used as a topping for raw green salads, oats porridge, cooked cereals, healthy smoothies, fruit juices and yogurts. They can be added to multigrain breads and croissants too.

0bcd67m

Chia seeds are loaded with protein and fibre
Photo Credit: iStock

2) Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in fibre. They are abundant in omega-3s, 9 essential amino acids, protein, potassium, zinc, iron, magnesium, selenium, vitamin E, vitamin K and beta carotene. They contain anti-inflammatory properties too.

They can be munched raw or dry roasted. These can be sprinkled on oatmeal or porridge, multi grain breads, croissants, muffins, healthy smoothies, sugar free energy bars and granola bars.

3) Flax seeds

Flaxseeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which is different type of omega-3 fatty acid. These seeds can improve cardiovascular health. Flaxseed has lignan which protects the body from cancer and heart disease. Flaxseeds are also good for weight loss.

4) Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are good source of vitamin E, healthy fats, proteins, fibre, phytochemicals, selenium, copper and magnesium. Munch a small fistful raw or dry roasted sunflower seeds.

5) Watermelon seeds

Watermelon seeds are abundant in folate, iron, zinc, copper, magnesium and potassium. They are also rich in amino acids, proteins and B-complex vitamin. They help in boosting metabolism.

6) Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are also rich in essential nutrients. Sesame oil is also rich in linoleic and oleic acids, which lowers cholesterol. You can use sesame oil as a salad dressing.

7kt58sr

Sesame seeds are a good source of calcium
Photo Credit: iStock

7) Pomegranate seeds

Pomegranate seeds contain antioxidants like polyphenols, flavonoids, tannins, and anthocyanins. Pomegranate seeds are a tasty low-calorie snack.

(Soumya B Hegde is a Delhi-based Nutritionist and Fitness Expert)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Trending Diseases