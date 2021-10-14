7 Nutrient-Dense Seeds You Should Add To Your Diet
Seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. You can add a variety of seeds to your diet. Here are some of these and their benefits.
Add nutrient-rich seeds like sesame, pumpkin, flax and chia to your diet
Adding seeds to your diet can help load up your diet with multiple essential nutrients. You can simply sprinkle small amount of seeds to different foods and drinks. Sprinkle on a salad or blend then for a smoothie. Here are 7 seeds, rich in fibre and other nutrients. These can offer you multiple health benefits. Let's take a look at these and ways to add them to diet.
Add these seeds to diet
1) Chia seeds
Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, protein and zinc. These seeds can also offer you magnesium, calcium and iron. They can be used as a topping for raw green salads, oats porridge, cooked cereals, healthy smoothies, fruit juices and yogurts. They can be added to multigrain breads and croissants too.
2) Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are rich in fibre. They are abundant in omega-3s, 9 essential amino acids, protein, potassium, zinc, iron, magnesium, selenium, vitamin E, vitamin K and beta carotene. They contain anti-inflammatory properties too.
They can be munched raw or dry roasted. These can be sprinkled on oatmeal or porridge, multi grain breads, croissants, muffins, healthy smoothies, sugar free energy bars and granola bars.
3) Flax seeds
Flaxseeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which is different type of omega-3 fatty acid. These seeds can improve cardiovascular health. Flaxseed has lignan which protects the body from cancer and heart disease. Flaxseeds are also good for weight loss.
4) Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are good source of vitamin E, healthy fats, proteins, fibre, phytochemicals, selenium, copper and magnesium. Munch a small fistful raw or dry roasted sunflower seeds.
5) Watermelon seeds
Watermelon seeds are abundant in folate, iron, zinc, copper, magnesium and potassium. They are also rich in amino acids, proteins and B-complex vitamin. They help in boosting metabolism.
6) Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds are also rich in essential nutrients. Sesame oil is also rich in linoleic and oleic acids, which lowers cholesterol. You can use sesame oil as a salad dressing.
7) Pomegranate seeds
Pomegranate seeds contain antioxidants like polyphenols, flavonoids, tannins, and anthocyanins. Pomegranate seeds are a tasty low-calorie snack.
(Soumya B Hegde is a Delhi-based Nutritionist and Fitness Expert)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.