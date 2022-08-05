Do You Know Health Benefits Of Ajwain Water? Nutritionist Spills The Beans
Lovneet Batra, in her “sip of the day” segment, shares some little-known benefits of ajwain water.
Ajwain can help control high blood pressure and also protect against disease-causing organisms
Ajwain is one of the spices that are always available on our kitchen racks. It also happens to be one of the most common ingredients in traditional Indian dishes. From pakoras to parathas to Amritsari chole, this is a go-to ingredient. Some prefer to add a pinch of ajwain to their tea. And, to guide us more on the spice, nutritionist Lovneet Batra is here with her “sip of the day” segment. Today, she is talking about the benefits of ajwain.
And, people who are struggling to control high blood pressure must keep an eye on the points. According to the nutritionist, ajwain exhibits antihypertensive properties that work well in keeping blood sugar spikes in check.
The monsoon season is synonymous with infections like malaria, cholera, dengue, and chikungunya among others. Lovneet Batra explains ajwain water “has antiseptic, antimicrobial and antiparasitic properties”, which makes it a perfect antidote to infections, especially during the monsoons.
Menstrual cramps are throbbing or cramping pains in the lower abdomen. But ajwain water can help you get rid of this pain as well. It acts as a “nerve tonic”, hence it can lower the intensity of menstrual cramps during menses.
Take a look:
https://instagram.com/stories/lovneetb/2883425490377114633?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
In case you continue to struggle with digestion problems during monsoons, Lovneet Batra has another home remedy to your rescue. All you need is 1 tsp Sauf (fennel), 1 tsp jeera (cumin), and 1/2 stalk of lemongrass.
Method:
Step 1: Add water to a pan, pop in all the ingredients, and let it infuse for a few minutes.
Step 2: Strain the tea and serve hot.
The natural cooling property of lemongrass tea, the nutritionist says, helps to calm the gut and improves the digestion process. While fennel seeds bring relief from constipation, indigestion, and bloating, cumin seeds stimulate gastric gland secretion, keeping digestive issues at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
