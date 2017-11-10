ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Herbs You Need If You Have High Blood Pressure

5 Herbs You Need If You Have High Blood Pressure

Hypertension is often known as silent killer, since it shows no symptoms. Having a high BP increases risk of health problems such as heart attacks, diabetes, heat failure and vision loss to name a few.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 10, 2017 12:55 IST
2-Min Read
5 Herbs You Need If You Have High Blood Pressure

Herbs that help in controlling high blood pressure

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Lack of exercising can be a reason for high BP
  2. One must always get their BP checked in regular intervals
  3. Hypertension is also known as a silent killer, since it shows no symptoms

A great amount of people from around the world suffer from hypertension or high blood pressure. The reasons behind this could be genetic, hereditary, stress, unhealthy diet, lack of exercising, and smoking. Humdrum of city life and constantly busy schedules makes it very difficult for people to give time to them and actually concentrate on their health. Moreover, it gets even more difficult to deal with something like hypertension, which is often known as silent killer, since it shows no symptoms. This is probably the reason why doctors always suggest getting your BP checked in periodic intervals.

Having a high BP increases risk of health problems such as heart attacks, diabetes, heat failure and vision loss to name a few. However, there are various remedies through herbs for hypertension patients to help deal with the condition. Read more to know better:

1. Basil

RELATED STORIES

'High BP Can Cause Organ Damage In Teenagers'

'7 Best Herbs And Spices For Weight Loss'


Apart from being an excellent ingredient in many Italian dishes, basil is a herb which helps in lowering blood pressure. Basil leaves can be added to pastas, pizzas, soups and salads.

basil helps in lowering blood pressure

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

2. Cinnamon

A delicious seasoning, cinnamon is a herb which helps in controlling your blood pressure. Diabetics too can benefit from cinnamon. It is convenient to include cinnamon in your diet. You can add it to your teas, curries, oatmeals, coffee, etc.

diabetics too can benefit from cinnamon

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

3. Cardamom

If you include cardamom in your daily diet for a few months, you will see significant results in your blood pressure. You can add it as a seasoning in various dishes, and also in teas, beverages and other baked goods for a special flavour.

cardamom helps in controlling bp

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

4. Flax seeds

Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been proven to show significant reduction in blood pressure. Flax seeds improve glucose tolerance and also act as an antioxidant. They can be added to any dish like soups, smoothies, baked goods, etc.

flax seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

5. Garlic

Garlic makes your blood vessels relax and dilate. Thus, it helps in regulating your blood pressure. It regulates free blood flow and reduces blood pressure to a great extent. 

garlic improves blood flow in the body

Photo Credit: iStock



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------