Considering A Breast Reduction Surgery? Do Think About The Following!

Considering A Breast Reduction Surgery? Do Think About The Following!

A breast reduction surgery is a life changing decision as it may affect you to a great extent physically. The outcome of 80% of surgeries turns out to be positive, there may be cases where the outcome may not be as desired.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 4, 2017 04:10 IST
3-Min Read
The ups and downs of breast reduction surgery

Extra weight on any part of your body can cause a good deal of discomfort to you. For women, the discomfort of having unusually large breasts can cause a great amount of discomfort too, inability to wear what you like or pain to carry extra weight on the chest. Lower back, neck, and shoulders are the areas where pain is experienced and sometimes it even leads to headaches. Luckily, there are options available for getting rid of this extra breast weight. Breast reduction surgery helps women not just to reduce the extra weight but also relieves pain, improves sleep and eases exercising.
 

A breast reduction surgery is a life changing decision as it may affect you to a great extent physically. The outcome of 80% of surgeries turns out to be positive, there may be cases where the outcome may not be as desired. To save oneself from falling victim to such cases, there a few things to think about before getting a breast reduction surgery. You should be aware of some things that may happen as a result of the surgery, they are:-
 

1. You may not get the desired results

Before going under the knife, know that you may not get the desired breast size and shape. The size will reduce, but what may come with it will be a changed position and shape. Discuss with your surgeon beforehand what exactly you are looking for. Remember that some of your expectations from the surgery might not even be achievable.

2. Cost
Surgery of any form tends to be expensive. Thought it can be covered under your insurance (which you will get once you prove that the surgery is medically a need for you), there is a whole list of procedures that need to be completed for the purpose. In some cases, women need to wait for a period of one year before they get an appointment for the surgery because of insurance procedures.

3. A good chance of having problems while breastfeeding

Another thing to think about before getting a breast reduction surgery is the fact that you may not be able to breastfeed properly. If in case your nipples are removed from the breast, then you would not be able to breastfeed or may face great difficulty in doing so. However, in some cases, the odds of being able to breastfeed your baby, do not go down in some cases.

4. Recovery

Post surgery period might be really gross. Nose-bleeding, yellow discharge and dry-throat continue for 3 days, after that a period of using anti-fungal, anti-septic and bandages begins for two to six weeks. This will be the time when you will experience weakness and an inability to work and avoid putting pressure on the chest area.  

Talk to the surgeon about the precautions to be taken, for example, not showering 12 hours before the surgery and not eating anything for the same period. There are a number of things to think about before getting a breast reduction surgery, prepare yourself well for what is to come and then go ahead with the decision as it may affect you considerably.

