5 Common Myths About Breast Cancer
Breast cancer myths are misinterpreted or misunderstood by the general public. Breast cancer truths are backed by science and documented by credible and reliable sources. In order to reduce the risk of breast cancer you should maintain a healthy weight, breast feeding if possible, reduce alcohol intake and exercise regularly.
Breast cancer myths and facts
There are many myths about breast cancer. Breast cancer myths are misinterpreted or misunderstood by the general public. Breast cancer truths are backed by science and documented by credible and reliable sources. In order to reduce the risk of breast cancer you should maintain a healthy weight, breast feeding if possible, reduce alcohol intake and exercise regularly. Also, all breast cancers are not harmful. But most cancers will grow if they are left untreated. Breast cancers which are detected by screening can never cause any harm. Here are some myths about breast cancer which people believe to be true.
Lump in your breast means you have breast cancer: A small percentage of breast lumps turns out to be cancer. But if there is a persistent lump in your breast or you notice any changes in breast tissue you should never ignore. You should go to a doctor immediately.
Men do not get breast cancer: Men are also diagnosed with breast cancer. Awareness in men is less and therefore they are less likely to assume a lump as breast cancer.
Antiperspirants can cause breast cancer: Researchers have found that there is no link between the antiperspirants or deodorants with the development of breast cancer. Ingredients in deodorants do not clog the lymph nodes and do not hinder the body from releasing toxins thus reducing the risk of breast cancer.
Breast cancer runs in families: Breast cancers are mainly due to lifestyle and environmental factors. Very few breast cancers are hereditary, which means they are caused by genes passed on from parent to child.
Breast cancer is contagious: Breast cancer is the result of uncontrolled cell growth of mutated cells that begin to spread into other tissues with the breast. You cannot transfer breast cancer to someone else's body or catch breast cancer.
Lump in your breast means you have breast cancer: A small percentage of breast lumps turns out to be cancer. But if there is a persistent lump in your breast or you notice any changes in breast tissue you should never ignore. You should go to a doctor immediately.
Men do not get breast cancer: Men are also diagnosed with breast cancer. Awareness in men is less and therefore they are less likely to assume a lump as breast cancer.
Antiperspirants can cause breast cancer: Researchers have found that there is no link between the antiperspirants or deodorants with the development of breast cancer. Ingredients in deodorants do not clog the lymph nodes and do not hinder the body from releasing toxins thus reducing the risk of breast cancer.
Breast cancer runs in families: Breast cancers are mainly due to lifestyle and environmental factors. Very few breast cancers are hereditary, which means they are caused by genes passed on from parent to child.
Breast cancer is contagious: Breast cancer is the result of uncontrolled cell growth of mutated cells that begin to spread into other tissues with the breast. You cannot transfer breast cancer to someone else's body or catch breast cancer.
Comments