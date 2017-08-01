Home » Children » 5 Tips To Reduce Your Child's Anxiety
5 Tips To Reduce Your Child's Anxiety
Anxiety symptoms are common in children.Giving them more time, help him dealing with day to day problems, cope up with stressful situations and making him confident can have a positive impact on your child. Both the parents should deal with their child's anxiety together.
Reducing anxiety and stress in children
For some kids minor tensions lead to full fledged fears. But if your approach is correct you can help your child face fears. Giving them more time, help him dealing with day to day problems, cope up with stressful situations and making him confident can have a positive impact on your child. Both the parents should deal with their child's anxiety together. Also, you should counsel him every day and share your experiences too. Anxiety symptoms are common in children and there are some ways you can deal with it easily.
Encourage your child to deal with problems: When we are afraid of situations we often tend to avoid or run away from them. However, avoiding anxiety provoking situations maintains the anxiety. Instead encourage your child to face his fears and anxiety will naturally reduce on its own over time.
Positives: Many times stressed and anxious children are lost in negative thoughts. They have a low morale and do not believe in themselves. Make your child realize his strengths and help him focus on his positives.
Relaxing activities: Children need to be relaxed and stress free. You can engage your child in fun activities like sports, art and craft activities or may be cooking. Also, ensure that your child is involved in some or the other activity only for the sake of fun.
Rewarding your child: You should never leave a chance to motivate your child. If he faces any of his fears just reward him by taking him out or a small present. If you boost your child's morale he will engage in activities more often.
Patience: Children always look up to their parents for help. If the parent seems concerned, child feels secured and loved. You should patiently listen to his problems. Make sure that you are calm while listening to his grievances.
Encourage your child to deal with problems: When we are afraid of situations we often tend to avoid or run away from them. However, avoiding anxiety provoking situations maintains the anxiety. Instead encourage your child to face his fears and anxiety will naturally reduce on its own over time.
Positives: Many times stressed and anxious children are lost in negative thoughts. They have a low morale and do not believe in themselves. Make your child realize his strengths and help him focus on his positives.
Relaxing activities: Children need to be relaxed and stress free. You can engage your child in fun activities like sports, art and craft activities or may be cooking. Also, ensure that your child is involved in some or the other activity only for the sake of fun.
Rewarding your child: You should never leave a chance to motivate your child. If he faces any of his fears just reward him by taking him out or a small present. If you boost your child's morale he will engage in activities more often.
Patience: Children always look up to their parents for help. If the parent seems concerned, child feels secured and loved. You should patiently listen to his problems. Make sure that you are calm while listening to his grievances.
Comments