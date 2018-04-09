ASK OUR EXPERTS

6 Best Foods To Save Your Pancreas From Any Damage

Any form of damage to the pancreas could make it dysfunctional either partially or completely. Here's how you can keep it healthy with some foods.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 9, 2018 06:37 IST
A dysfunctional pancreas prevents you from getting proper nutrition from food

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A damaged pancreas prevents your body from absorbing nutrients
  2. Sours foods like lemon improve the production of digestive enzymes
  3. Garlic acts as a major help for the pancreas

The pancreas is small and rarely thought of organ in the body. The only time it gets some attention is when it is either being studied in the biology class or when it is causing some distress. The pancreas has two very essential functions; firstly it produces insulin for blood sugar control and secondly, it produces digestive enzymes for fats and protein. Even a minute of acid reflux and digestive distress is good enough to give you a hard time. Now imagine the amount of discomfort you may have to go through if your pancreas stops functioning properly. Bet most of you didn't even wish to think about it!

Any form of damage to the pancreas could make it dysfunctional either partially or completely. And this condition in no way can be good for your health. But what if we told you that you can keep your pancreas in a good state of health by eating certain foods? Well, that's possible!

Here's a list of the 6 best foods which can save your pancreas from damage. Keep reading...

1. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables make it to every list, and all this because of their high nutritional value. Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and cabbage are extremely beneficial for protecting your pancreas against tumors. So don't think twice, bring more of these veggies home and cook them the way you want to get numerous health benefits.

brussels sprouts

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lemon

Sours foods like lemon improve the production of digestive enzymes in your body, thereby keeping the pancreas in a good state of health. The same effect can be seen by regular consumption of kiwis.

lemon

3. Oregano

This herb is popular for the distinct flavor it gives to your food. It is a very effective treatment for the oxidation caused by diabetes. These properties of oregano prevent the insulin-producing organ from any damage.

spice oregano health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Dandelion

The properties of the dandelion root are popular for treating cancer. For your pancreas, this root acts as an effective treatment for the aggressive cancer cells. This is very beneficial for people who are resistant to other cancer treatments. Drinking dandelion tea can help flush out toxins from the intestines and can heal the damaged pancreatic tissues.

dandelion root for cancer treatment

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Garlic

Garlic acts as a major help for the pancreas. It helps in reducing the amount of sugar in your blood by increasing the insulin production by the pancreas. Basically, it keeps your pancreas in a good state of health. Eat two, crushed cloves of garlic every day and add it to your food as well. You can also drink garlic tea every day. Remember to add some parley to it; you don't want to roam around with a bad breath!

garlic

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Tofu

When you add more protein to your diet, aim for low-fat proteins, especially when you are looking for some healthy foods for your pancreas. Tofu is a great source of low-fat proteins. It promotes better recovery of your digestive tract and protects your pancreas from damage.

tofu

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



