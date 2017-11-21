Beware! Here's Why You Should Never Mix Alcohol With Energy Drinks
Alcohol and energy drinks together are a deadly combo, they can lead to severe kidney damage.
Doctors explain that people who consume these energy drinks show an increase in blood pressure by 6.4%. They say that these people are more prone to accidents when they take energy drinks (or any high-caffeine drink) with alcohol. This is because people are not aware of the level of intoxication because of the same.
Most of the energy drinks are 100mg of caffeine in a 200ml drink. For adults, doctors recommend a daily caffeine intake of only 400mg. Though the warning sign on the drink suggests that this drink must not be taken by kids, the highest incidence of consumption of this drink is seen in youngsters.
Here’s a list of things you must NEVER mix with alcohol:
- Medication
- Morel mushrooms
- Marijuana
Alcohol and marijuana are good enough to intoxicate you for some time. But, taking both of them together can skyrocket intoxication and the risk associated with it. Your blood pressure increases considerably and cognitive and motor skills get disturbed. You may wake up to a feeling of nausea, vomit and dizziness, an extreme level of hangover.