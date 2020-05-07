ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Superfoods To Rev Up Your Energy This Summer

5 Superfoods To Rev Up Your Energy This Summer

Summer superfoods: From watermelon and coconout water to lentils and citrus fruits, know about the foods that can help in improving your energy levels during summer.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 7, 2020 03:05 IST
3-Min Read
5 Superfoods To Rev Up Your Energy This Summer

Summer superfoods: Citrus fruits can rightly be termed as a superfood

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Leafy green veggies can be called a summer superfood
  2. They are beneficial for people with high blood pressure as well
  3. Make sure you are well-hydrated during summer

Feeling low on energy is a common occurrence during the hot summer days. Lockdown has certainly made this summer is way different than the others. In India, it has continued for over 40 days and staying indoors, following the same routine, work from home and daily chores have together contributed to stress and fatigue. Since the very beginning, health and nutrition experts have recommended following a good diet and lifestyle to maintain health and energy levels during these testing times. Fitness expert Rishikesh Kumar shares a few superfoods that can help in maintaining energy levels during the summer season.


Superfoods that can help in keeping you energised during summer

1. Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits are a rich source of Vitamin C. This nutrients has been found to enhance iron absorption. It captures non-heme iron and stores it in a form which is more easily absorbed in the body. Vitamin C has been found to be effective in boosting immunity as well. Oranges, lemons, lime, tomato and grapefruit are some examples of citrus fruits. Broccoli, beans, carrots and bell peppers are citrus veggies rich in Vitamin C.

Also read: 5 Reasons Why Citrus Fruits Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

2. Leafy gree vegetables: Leafy green veggies are a rich source of iron, fibre, calcium, potassium, magnesium and Vitamins K, C, E and B Vitamins. They are low in calories and can be beneficial for people with high blood pressure.

3. Lentils: Lentils are a vegetarian source of protein. They are rich in iron, phosphorus and zinc. Lentils have low levels of starch that gets digested easily. This makes them beneficial for people with diabetes. They are easy to make and light on the pocket. Having lentils with rice makes for a nourishing and filling meals with a complete amino acid profile. One can include lentils in their daily diet without worrying about weight gain or other health concerns.

fghpsmm

Lentils are a rich source of vegetarian protein
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Should You Eat Dal Rice? Here's Why Research Now Backs This Protein Mix That Aids Weight Loss And Gut Health

4. Watermelon and coconut water: Watermelon is a hydrating fruit which is in season during summer. It is rich Vitamin C and can help you have glowing skin and shiny hair. Coconut water can make for a good post-workout drink. It also helps to maintain the blood pressure in your body and keeps you hydrated.

5. Spices like turmeric and ginger: Turmeric contains an active compound curcumin, which reduces the risk of heart diseases, lower risk of brain diseases and depression . Ginger can help to settle an upset stomach, provide relief from stomach cramps and reduce nausea. These ingredients should be regularly used during summers. It will also help in boosting immunity which is also the need of the hour.

otgmjqig

Turmeric and ginger are spices that can help in giving a boost to your immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Turmeric And Black Pepper: Top Reasons Why The Two Work Like Magic When Combined Together

(Rishikesh Kumar is a fitness expert and Founder and CEO of Xtraliving)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT



Home Remedies

Flu Home Remedies: 7 Tried And Tested Tips For Quicker Recovery
Flu Home Remedies: 7 Tried And Tested Tips For Quicker Recovery

