5 Reasons Why Citrus Fruits Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

5 Reasons Why Citrus Fruits Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Not just vitamin C, citrus fruits can offer you many other nutrients as well. You can easily find a variety of citrus fruits that can easily be added to your diet. So, make some healthy changes to your diet and add more citrus fruits to your diet.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 10, 2020 07:34 IST
3-Min Read
5 Reasons Why Citrus Fruits Should Be A Part Of Your Diet

Citrus fruits are loaded with vitamin C

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Citrus fruits will provide you several health benefits
  2. These fruits can help you boost heart health
  3. You can also fight signs of ageing with citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are the best source of vitamin C. These fruits should be a part of your daily diet. From oranges to grapefruit there are a variety of citrus fruits to choose from. Most citrus fruits are also a great source of fibre which makes them a good choice for weight loss. Not just vitamin C, citrus fruits can offer you many other nutrients as well. You can easily find a variety of citrus fruits that can easily be added to your diet. So, make some healthy changes to your diet and add more citrus fruits to your diet. Here are some reasons why you must add citrus foods to your diet.

Reasons why you must add citrus fruits to your diet


1. Get glowing skin with citrus fruits

You might have noticed that most skincare products are loaded with citrus fruits or vitamin C content. Vitamin C is one of the best vitamins for healthy skin. It will prevent the signs of ageing. You can get flawless skin by making some changes in your diet. It will also help you prevent pigmentation.

Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin

2. These fruits are a good source of fibre

Most citrus fruits are rich in fibre. Fibre is good for digestion as well as weight loss. There are a variety of fruits to choose from. Orange is a great winter fruit which is loaded with fibre that will provide you optimum amount of vitamin C. Citrus fruits with a huge amount of fibre can also help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

p7hg7lmo

Most citrus fruits are a great source of fibre
Photo Credit: iStock

3. May help in weight loss

Citrus fruits are loaded with qualities that can help in weight loss. Such fruits are rich in fibre as well as they are low in calories. Both these properties can help in weight loss. You can add more citrus fruits to your diet for effective weight loss.

Also read: Orange: An Amazing Winter Fruit For Diabetes, Weight Loss, Skin And Much More; Know All Health Benefits

4. Promote heart health

Citrus fruits can boost your heart health. A healthy diet and lifestyle with citrus fruits can help you control the risk of heart diseases. Consuming citrus fruits can help you control various risk factors that contribute to heart diseases like high cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. Citrus fruits are also high in antioxidants which also promote heart health.

8d1ruvho

Citrus fruits can help you fight various risk factors associated with heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Heart Health: Artery Cleansing Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

5. Boost immunity

Vitamin C is one of the best vitamins for better immunity. Better immunity helps you naturally fight various health issues. Citrus fruits being an optimum source of vitamin C can help you boost immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

