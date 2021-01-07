5 Side Effects Of Honey That Will Leave You Surprised
Honey side effects: Excessive consumption of honey can lead to weight gain and may even increase the risk of hypotension. Read here to know more.
Honey can increase blood sugar if you have too much of it
HIGHLIGHTS
- Carbs and sugar in honey can make you gain weight
- Honey side effects: It can result in poor oral health
- People who are allergic to honey may get stomach cramps on having it
Honey is known to be the healthier alternative to sugar. But as we all know, even the most organic forms of honey contain sugar and too much of it, can do you more harm than good. Honey is primarily made up of water, fructose and glucose. Additionally, it also contains enzymes, B vitamins, amino acids, minerals, antioxidants and Vitamin C. Antioxidants in honey are classified as flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may offer several health benefits. This natural sweetener is known to have antimicrobial properties. It can promote quicker healing of wounds and can also help in easing cough and sore throat.
Side effects of excess honey consumption
Benefits of honey like offering relief from cough and sore throat, were made to good to use in this ongoing pandemic. Honey was one of the main ingredients used in the very popular kadha, a herbal concoction which people consumed as part of treatment of COVID-19. All of this may have resulted in higher consumption of honey, which is said to have some side effects.
1. Blood sugar: Honey is a healthier sugar alternative, but this doesn't mean that it is devoid of sugar. This natural sweetener also contains carbs. It can raise your blood sugar. People with diabetes must consume it with caution and check with their expert before including it in their diet.
2. Weight gain: Carbs and sugar in honey can make you gain weight unintentionally. Excess consumption of honey can increase your daily calorie intake as well.
3. Blood pressure: Antioxidants in honey can help in lowering blood pressure. But too much consumption of it can increase the risk of hypotension.
4. Poor oral health: Excess consumption of honey means high intake of sugar, which we know is not good for our oral health. Honey is sticky. It can cling to your teeth and lead to tooth decay, if you have too much of it.
5. Stomach cramps: This is more likely in people who are allergic to honey. Its consumption can result in stomach cramps.
How much honey should you have in a day?
All in all, your intake of sweeteners like sugar and honey should be low, especially if you want to lose weight. Have nothing more than one or two tsp of honey every day. Intake of honey in moderation is important to reap maximum benefits of it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
