5 Reasons Why Methi (Fenugreek Leaves) Should Be A Part Of Your Winter Diet
Methi leaves are loaded with fibre and many other essential nutrients. During the winter season, you can see methi leaves everywhere. You can add it to your diet in various ways. Here are some health benefits of fenugreek leaves which you must know.
Fenugreek leaves are loaded with many health benefits
Winter is here and it is the time when you will see methi leaves everywhere. Fenugreek seeds are widely used for cooking and also associated with many health benefits. Similarly, fresh fenugreek leaves are also good for health and loaded with health benefits. These leaves are commonly available during the winter season. From methi parathas to methi saag it is widely used for cooking during the winter season. If you also see the market loaded with fenugreek leaves then you must grab one and try different recipes with it. Here are some impressive health benefits of methi leaves which you cannot afford to miss.
Winter diet: Health benefits of methi leaves (fenugreek leaves)
1. It can help in weight loss
Here's another winter food that can be a part of your winter weight loss diet. Methi leaves can help in weight loss. Both fenugreek seeds and leaves can help in weight loss. These leaves are high in fiber and other essential nutrients. Fibre can keep you full for longer and make you eat less. These leaves will also provide you other essential nutrients as well.
2. Helps in improving cholesterol
Poor cholesterol is harmful for your health in many ways. These leaves have powerful properties that can help you manage cholesterol. You can add fenugreek leaves to your diet in various ways for better cholesterol. You can also manage poor cholesterol with other healthy practices like regular exercise and a healthy diet.
3. Improves blood sugar levels
Methi leaves are also good for diabetics. It can help in controlling and preventing diabetes. It can help in controlling blood sugar levels effectively. If you are a diabetic you can add fenugreek leaves to your diet along with other precautions to manage diabetes. A healthy diet and lifestyle can help in managing blood sugar levels effectively.
4. Improves skin health
Fenugreek leaves are also good for your skin health. The presence of anti-oxidant and many essential vitamins can help you fight skin issues. You can both add it to your diet or make a paste to apply it on your skin. It is also good for your hair. You can also use fenugreek seeds for application in different ways for both hair and skin.
5. Improves digestion
Methi helps in digestion and keeps many digestive issues at bay. High presence of fiber will also improve bowel movement. It may also help you prevent heartburn and acid reflux.
