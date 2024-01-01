Home »  Living Healthy »  Hungover After The Festive Season? Try These Hacks For A Quick Fix

Hungover After The Festive Season? Try These Hacks For A Quick Fix

Below we discuss some easy strategies you can follow to cure hangover after new year's eve.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jan 1, 2024 01:55 IST
Hungover After The Festive Season? Try These Hacks For A Quick Fix

Hangovers can cause headaches due to dehydration

Many people tend to drink heavily during New Year's Eve parties and celebrations. Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it increases urine production and leads to dehydration. Dehydration can cause headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and other hangover symptoms. In this article, we discuss some easy strategies you can follow to cure hangover after new year's eve.

12 Hacks to cure a hangover post-festive season:

1. Stay hydrated



Alcohol dehydrates the body, so drinking plenty of water helps replenish lost fluids. Keep a water bottle nearby and consume it frequently throughout the day.

2. Have a nutritious meal



Eating a balanced meal rich in nutrients, especially proteins and healthy fats, can help stabilise blood sugar levels and support the body's recovery process.

3. Consume electrolytes

Sports drinks or electrolyte-rich beverages can replenish electrolytes lost due to alcohol consumption.

4. Get some rest

Resting gives your body the opportunity to recover and rejuvenate. Take naps throughout the day and ensure you get a good night's sleep.

5. Take a cold shower

Cold showers can help stimulate blood flow, reduce headache symptoms, and refresh your body.

6. Avoid caffeine

Drinking coffee or caffeinated beverages may worsen dehydration and contribute to anxiety or restlessness. Opt for herbal tea or decaffeinated options instead.

7. Use ginger for nausea

Ginger is known for its anti-nausea properties. Enjoy ginger tea, ginger ale, or chew on a small piece of raw ginger to alleviate nausea.

8. Take pain relievers

Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or aspirin can help reduce headaches and body aches. However, use them responsibly and consult a healthcare professional if needed.

9. Get some fresh air

Stepping outside and getting some fresh air can help clear your mind and alleviate feelings of grogginess or fatigue.

10. Practice gentle exercise

Engaging in light exercise, such as going for a walk or practicing yoga, can stimulate blood flow, release endorphins, and boost your overall well-being.

11. Try natural remedies

Some people find relief from hangover symptoms by trying natural remedies like eating honey, drinking coconut water, or taking a vitamin B complex supplement.

12. Avoid alcohol

While the "hair of the dog" method may temporarily alleviate hangover symptoms, it ultimately prolongs the overall recovery process. Avoid consuming any more alcohol until you have fully recovered.

Follow these strategies by incorporating them into your routine the day after drinking. Start with hydrating yourself, eating a nourishing meal, and resting. Incorporate the other tips throughout the day as needed, based on your specific symptoms and preferences.

These strategies will help alleviate hangover symptoms by addressing the underlying causes. Hydration replenishes lost fluids, a nutritious meal provides essential nutrients for recovery, and electrolytes restore balance. Rest, cold showers, and fresh air help refresh the body and mind. Natural remedies and pain relievers target specific symptoms like nausea and headaches.

Remember, everyone experiences hangovers differently, so choose the strategies that work best for you. If your symptoms persist or worsen, it is advisable to seek medical assistance.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

