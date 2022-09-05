These Effective Tips Will Help You Avoid Hangover
These tips for preventing hangovers will go a long way in helping you with the problem.
Drinking water and staying hydrated can help cure and prevent a hangover
How often do you party? Well, we can understand. Sometimes, hanging out with friends or enjoying the weekend would mean a lot of food, laughter and drinks (alcohol). However, after a fun night out, most of us may have experienced an unwanted hangover the next day. Relatable? Now, tell us, are you someone who has struggled with the irritating experience? There are ample ways to prevent this hangover. Instead of simply going to a party, it would be nice if you stay a bit prepared beforehand and then go all out drinking. A recent post on the page “Nutrition by Lovneet,” on Instagram, lists the different ways to avoid hangovers.
The caption states, “Hangovers are the unpleasant aftermath of “alcohol intoxication.” They strike hardest after alcohol has left your body and are characterised by symptoms including headache, fatigue, thirst, loss of appetite, nausea and more.”
Although a hangover isn't curable, there are steps you can take before, during, and after drinking to help alleviate symptoms, the caption adds.
Refer to the following tips to keep the hangover at bay:
1. Eat before drinking
It's advisable to avoid drinking on an empty stomach. You must eat something before liquor consumption, preferably savour food items that are greasy. Fatty substances help to coat the intestines, slowing down the absorption of alcohol. This means less chance of inebriation – and a little chance of developing a hangover the next day.
2. Stay hydrated
Alcohol may leave you dehydrated in quite a few ways. So, make sure that there's enough water in your body while you are drinking. A good guideline includes drinking one glass of water for every alcoholic beverage during the night.
3. Avoid the fizz
It is highly recommended that you must avoid champagne or any other alcoholic drink with bubbles in it. Why though? This is because fizz puts alcohol into your bloodstream more quickly.
4. Drink slowly
Your body burns alcohol at a regular rate of roughly 30ml an hour. Give it more time to burn that alcohol and less will reach your brain.
5. Avoid congeners
Certain alcoholic beverages contain chemicals known as congeners. These chemicals can act as impurities and contribute to hangover symptoms. Drinks high in congeners include whiskey, red wine, and tequila. Whereas, white wine, vodka, gin, and rum have low levels of congeners.
Take a look:
Hope these strategies help you reduce the severity of hangovers. This is to help you with some useful pointers for the next time when you get a hangover.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
