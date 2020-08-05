5 Lifestyle Measures That Are Essential For A Strong Immunity
Immunity: From being regular at exercise to eating a healthy diet and taking less stress, here lifestyle factors that are an absolute essential for your immunity.
Regular exercise can ensure a strong immunity
A strong immune system is supposed to defend your body against illness and diseases. And ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, the importance of taking care of your immunity and further strengthening your immune function has been stressed more than ever. Eating right and exercising regularly are definitely the winning points. But, there are other factors like stress and alcohol intake, which can affect your immunity. In this article, we are going to talk about natural ways to take care of your immunity and how you can ensure that your immune system works well.
Natural ways to take care of your immunity
1. Eat healthy
Your diet is the strongest determining factor of how well your immune system works. The nutrients that you get from eating fresh fruits and vegetables, herbs and spices, nuts and seeds, can provide you with fats, proteins, carbs, fibre, vitamins and minerals that can help in enabling your immune system to work properly.
2. Keep stress under control
Stress increases production of cortisol, the stress hormone which can interfere with the functioning of your immune system and weakens its ability to fight viruses and bacteria. Stress can also affect your sleep and make you sleep deprived, which further worsens your immunity.
3. Be regular at exercise
Being regular at exercise not only ensure that you're fit and your weight is optimum, it also helps in keeping you protected from diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, exercise boosts production of endorphins or happiness hormones, which can reduce painand also help in curbing down stress.
4. Practice moderation when drinking alcohol
The ideal thing to do is quit alcohol entirely, or reduce its consumption to occasions only. Regular intake of alcohol is associated with a number of negative effects on healthy, including low immunity. Alcohol can reduce your body's ability to fight infections and also slows down recovery.
5. Quit smoking
Smoking is toxic for your health. Cigarette smoke releases toxins like carbon monoxide, cadmium, nicotine and nitrogen oxides. These toxins can interfere growth and functioning of immune cells like T cells, B cells and cytokines.
