Switch Your Regular Tea With Ashwagandha Tea For Better Immunity, Improved Mental Health And Much More

Switch Your Regular Tea With Ashwagandha Tea For Better Immunity, Improved Mental Health And Much More

Ashwagandha is a herb loaded with multiple health benefits. It may also help control symptoms of various conditions. Here are some notable health benefits of drinking ashwagandha tea you must know.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:08 IST
2-Min Read
Ashwagandha tea can help boost immunity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ashwagandha can improve your bodys resilience to stress
  2. This ayurvedic herb can provide you multiple medicinal properties
  3. Try ashwagandha tea for better blood sugar levels

Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb. This magical herb can offer you some amazing health benefits. Ashwagandha is beneficial for various medical conditions as well as for your mental health. It can also aid in weight loss. The scientific name of Ashwagandha is Withania Somnifera. Many are not aware of the ways to add ashwagandha to diet. One of the easiest ways to reap the benefits of this tea is by preparing ashwagandha tea. If you love sipping tea you can sometimes switch your daily cup with ashwagandha tea. In this article, you will learn about different health benefits of this tea and the method to prepare it.

Ashwagandha tea health benefits


1. Good for your mental health: Ashwagandha tea is good for your mental health as it helps in controlling stress and anxiety. Studies also suggest reduction in stress and anxiety with the help of ashwagandha.

2. May help reduce inflammation: Several conditions can lead to chronic inflammation. Drinking this tea may help reduce inflammation.

3. Good for your cholesterol levels: Unhealthy cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart disease significantly. A healthy diet may promote good cholesterol numbers. Ashwagandha tea may also help.

4. Ashwagandha is also beneficial for diabetics. Several human studies have suggested that it can reduce blood sugar levels in both healthy people and those with diabetes.

5. A strong immune system can help prevent the risk of diseases. Several foods and drinks can help promote a strong immune system, ashwagandha tea is one of these.

Ashwagandha tea can help you beat stress and anxiety
Photo Credit: iStock

How to prepare ashwagandha tea?

You can find ashwagandha tea bags easily. You can also prepare this tea with ashwagandha powder or dried roots. Bring a glass of water to boil, add 1 ashwagandha root to this boiling water. Boil for at least 5 minutes. Later, turn off the gas and add lemon or honey to enhance the taste. Lemon and honey will also enhance the immunity-boosting properties of the drink.

Do not overdose with this tea. If you have any underlying health condition, consult your doctor to know the exact quantity.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

