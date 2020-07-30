Push-Ups: Strengthen Your Push-Ups With These 6 Body Weight Exercises
Push-ups: They are one of the most effective yet most difficult exercises to do. If you struggle in improving the form of your push-ups, then here 6 exercises that can help you.
These exercises can improve your strength, body balance and stamina
HIGHLIGHTS
- Push-ups are effective only when do them in the right form
- They are body-weight exercises that can strengthen your upper body
- They can help in muscle build-up as well
It could take a while before you master push-ups, especially for females. This body weight training exercise is excellent for improving upper body strength. If you follow the proper form of doing push-ups, it can also help in strengthening your lower back and core. A strong core can help in improving your body stability and balance. Push-ups is definitely one of the fastest and most effective ways to improve your body strength. This of course, is along with the fact that you practice doing push-ups daily, and in the right form.
Tips to improve the form of push-ups
But, if you are struggling to do push-ups correctly, or if you are unable to do many reps at one go, then there are a few exercises that can help you with this.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Suggests You Must Try This Core Workout Routine Once: Watch Video
Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to talk about a few exercises that can help in taking push-ups to the "next level". The following exercises will not help in improving your strength, but will also improve your push-up form. They can be included in your upper body workout routines as well. "You'll be amazed at how much your push-ups improve," Itsines writes in her post.
6 exercises you can do to improve your push-up form
1. Plank and Reach
2. Plank Rocks
3. Plank Rotation
4. Push-Up Hold (Knees)
5. Negative Push-Up (Knees)
6. Toes Down (Knees)
Also read: Quick Workout: 15 Minutes Is All You Need For This Arms And Abs Workout
The routine involves a number of plank exercises, which are considered to be full body exercise that can help in improving body strength, balance and stamina. The exercises can be especially helpful people who've had a difficult time in doing push-ups in the first place.
Take the help of your trainer if needed, but make sure you do each exercise with the right technique.
Also read: Do You Have A Pre-Workout Routine? Celeb Fitness Trainer Tells Why It Is So Important
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.