Ashwagandha Health Benefits: From Better Immunity To Improved Brain Function Know All The Health Benefits Of Ashwagandha
Ayurveda offers many medicinal herbs. One powerful herb is ashwagandha. Ayurveda also suggests the use of ashwagandha as it is loaded with many health benefits. Here are some health benefits of ashwagandha.
Ashwagandha is loaded with several health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Some ayurvedic herbs can provide you multiple medicinal properties
- Ashwagandha can help you fight diabetes as well
- Know all the health benefits of ashwagandha
Ayurveda offers many powerful herbs which can boost your health. Many herbs are loaded with a variety of properties which can help you fight different health ailments. One powerful herb is ashwagandha. Ayurveda also suggests the use of ashwagandha as it is loaded with many health benefits. It contains several medicinal properties that are beneficial for your body and brain. In India ashwagandha has been used since ages for medical uses. Here are some noticeable health benefits of ashwagandha that you must know.
Ashwagandha health benefits you must know
1. Boosts mental health
The benefit of ashwagandha for mental health and brain are quite popular. It can boost memory and brain function. Ashwagandha can also help you fight mental issues like depression or stress. It restricts the production of the stress hormone 'cortisol.' It is also helpful in controlling anxiety. Adding ashwagandha can help you boost mental health.
2. It is an immunity booster
Ashwagandha can also help you boost the functioning of the immune system. A strong immune system can help you fight several diseases naturally. There are many foods that can naturally help you boost immunity. Vitamin C is usually considered best for immunity. You can also add ashwagandha to your diet for better immunity.
Also read: 7 Immunity-Boosting Foods
3. Can help you control blood sugar levels
Ashwagandha is also good for diabetics. It has properties that can help you control blood sugar levels. Along with a healthy diet and lifestyle, ashwagandha can help you fight diabetes. You can once take suggestions from your doctor and add ashwagandha to your diabetes diet.
4. Can help you reduce inflammation
Ashwagandha can also help you reduce inflammation. It can help you control the factors which can contribute to inflammation. It can also boost muscle health, stamina and physical health.
Also read: Anti-Inflammatory Foods: 5 Kitchen Ingredients That Can Help You Fight Inflammation Naturally
You can easily find ashwagandha in India. You can add it to your diet in small quantity initially. If you face any discomfort you can stop its use or seek medical advice.
Also read: Unable To Sleep Well? Try Ashwagandha, An Ayurvedic Gem
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.