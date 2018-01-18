ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Hacks To Prevent Smelly Armpits

5 Hacks To Prevent Smelly Armpits

Are you suffering from an underarm odor? Well you are not alone. A lot of us suffer and get embarrassed by the same. Here are the five life hacks to get rid of it.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 18, 2018 10:57 IST
2-Min Read
5 Hacks To Prevent Smelly Armpits

It's not the sweat that smells but the bacteria that feed on this sweat

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not forget to take a shower after a workout session
  2. Always make sure to use fresh and clean towels
  3. Get rid of your underarm hair

Are you suffering from an underarm odor? Well you are not alone. A lot of us suffer and get embarrassed by the same. Generally, it's not the sweat that smells but the bacteria that feed on this sweat. So, how to permanently get rid of this insufferable smell? The answer is in your own house and in your diet. Following these effective ways and keeping a healthy diet will not only keep the smell at bay but will also make you feel more confident about yourself. Here are the five life hacks to prevent smelly armpits.

1. Personal Hygiene

You must have heard this advice a thousand times by now and you probably want a different tactic to tackle with your odor problem. But taking care of your personal hygiene and shower routines will benefit you a ton in preventing smelling armpits. Use warm water to shower (do not use hot water as it can make you sweat even more) and ideally shower twice a day.

Do not forget to take a shower after a workout session and always make sure to use fresh and clean towels.
 

shower

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Appropriate cloth material

We all have heard about how cotton is the best material to wear when you are sweating. But is it really true? Studies have shown that has a better capacity to adsorb sweat and odors as compared to polyester and synthetic clothing. Body odor grows more on synthetic textiles. Thus, wearing cotton and other breathable materials will not only let your skin breathe but it will also help you to keep your sweat at bay.

Also Read: 5 Amazing Home Remedies For Viral Fever That Actually Work

3. Avoid red meat

Researches show that eating red meat aids to the smelly armpits that you want to get rid of. Thus, it is best to avoid red meat or minimize its use. Instead, in their place, try eating fish and poultry. Your diet should have a high water content and minimum garlic and onions.

4. Get rid of your underarm hair

Bacteria tend to grow on the hair shaft in your underarms and this causes your underarms to smell even more. Shave, wax, or use hair removal cream and get rid of your underarm hair to minimize the smell. Start applying benzoyl peroxide gel to the area after your bath on a daily basis to get rid of the bacteria and stop armpit odor.

5. Use lemon

Lemon is one of the finest remedies which effectively kill bacteria. Cut a fresh lemon into two halves and rub one-half of the lemon on underarms and allow the juice to stick to your skin. Then take a shower after letting it dry for some time. Doing this once, every day, will consequently reduce your body odour.
















HOME REMEDIES

Your Toothpaste Can Damage Your Teeth! Make Your Own All Natural Home Made Toothpaste
Your Toothpaste Can Damage Your Teeth! Make Your Own All Natural Home Made Toothpaste

