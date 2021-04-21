5 Early Signs Of Menstruation: Here's How You Can Deal With These Symptoms
Your body gives you several signs before your monthly period. Here are some of these. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija also shares simple tips to manage these symptoms.
Are you finding it hard to keep a track of your menstrual cycle? You might not know but your body gives you several hints before your period. Some common premenstrual symptoms include cramps, nausea, mood swings, changes in appetite and irritation. However, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared some useful tips to deal with these issues better. She says that you can easily identify if your period is just around the corner through subtle signs that the body tries to give you. Pooja shared some tips on Instagram through a detailed video. The caption by Pooja Makhija says, "That annoying visitor every month can be better tolerated if you just learn to eat right."
5 signs that indicate that your period is around the corner
1. Sugar Cravings
The very first sign can be the unnecessary intake of sugar in various forms. "Binge eating sugary food, when all the body needs is protein, is a big no-no," she says. According to Pooja, protein deficiency increases sugar cravings.
2. Emotional Outbursts
If you find yourself sobbing over little things, there's your second hint. Hypoglycemia increases 'hanger' (hunger + anger) and emotional bursts, the nutritionist says.
3. Bloating
Bloating is another issue you might experience during this phase. She advised eating small frequent meals to deal with it. This routine saves you from skipping your breakfast, lunch, or dinner because of bloating.
4. Caffeine Temptation
Water should be your first and only choice. Pooja suggests drinking lots of water instead of opting for other tempting beverages loaded with caffeine.
5. Tiredness
The last tip to deal with tiredness during the period is to rest and eat well. This will leave you feeling lighter and rejuvenated, she says.
These early signs before the menstrual cycle begins can be checked regularly to make it a less painful experience. Staying hydrated and consuming the right nutrients is always the golden rule, she says.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
