Ease Your PMS Symptoms With These Diet Tips
PMS diet: A healthy diet can help control the symptoms of PMS. Here are some diet recommendations straight from nutritionist that can help you fight PMS discomforts.
PMS may result in extreme mood swings
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a group of symptoms that can a woman experience one or two weeks before their monthly period. Nearly 8-20% of women get moderate to severe symptoms a week or two before their menstrual cycle starts. These symptoms include a lot of physical and emotional changes. The common symptom is often mood-related, like feeling extremely grouchy or unhappy.
Even though the causes of PMS are not well understood, fluctuating levels of hormones and brain chemicals are considered to play a role. What a woman eats and drinks can also have an impact on these symptoms. Here are some diets that can help you deal with your PMS.
Diet tips to manage PMS
1. Have high-quality calcium foods
In some studies of college-age women and nurses, women having the highest intakes of calcium and vitamin D were less prone to develop PMS.
Those results were better when it came from calcium-rich foods than from only supplements. The research saw a food benefit from calcium at nearly 1,200 milligrams a day (RDA for women 19 to 50 is 1000 mg) and at 700 IU of vitamin D (RDA for women is 600 IU aged 70 or below.)
To get those amounts, consume at least 3 servings of calcium-rich foods each day, like low-fat milk, paneer, yogurt, fortified orange juice, or soya milk. It is hard to get sufficient vitamin D from diet alone (but fortified milk, mushrooms and egg yolks are good sources), but women can make up the deficiency with a daily multivitamin and a supplement if required.
Also read: 6 Ways To Get Rid Of PMS
The calcium relieves depressive symptoms or anxiety, and vitamin D influences emotional changes which together eases PMS symptoms.
Of course, one needs proper calcium and vitamin D for several other health reasons, including the health of your bones.
2. Include whole grains, lean proteins, vegetable and fruits
Consuming a good diet all through the month is a better approach to PMS than changing your diet when you have symptoms. Thus, enjoy lots of colourful, fiber-filled fruits and vegetables, along with whole grains, like brown rice, oatmeal, and multi-grain bread. Fortified bread and cereals also provide B-vitamins.
Also read: PMS Diet: These Diet And Lifestyle Changes Can Ease And Prevent PMS Symptoms
3. Do not consume excessive sugar
If you are craving sugar, there is a reason for it like changing levels of the hormones estrogens and progesterone, which can also decrease levels of the chemical serotonin in your brain. These changes may impact a woman's mood and cause PMS symptoms.
Instead of eating sugar to boost serotonin levels, one should opt for whole grains.
4. Never skip breakfast and other meals too
The hormone rush from PMS can have an effect on appetite too. To avoid becoming exceedingly hungry, eat regular meals and snacks all through the day. If you are feeling sad due to the PMS, then skipping a meal will only make matters worse as blood sugar levels will get higher.
(Ms. Avni Kaul, Nutritionist, Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator and Founder of NutriActivania)
