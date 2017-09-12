ASK OUR EXPERTS

These Homemade Hair Packs Are Your Key To Healthier Hair

Unknowingly, you expose your hair to a lot of abuse due to which you end up with brittle, weak and lifeless hair. To cover up for the loss you can give your hair what they have lost.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 12, 2017 11:56 IST
2-Min Read
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Daily, you expose your hair to abuse in the form of dust and pollution
  2. Protein in egg will make your hair stronger
  3. Avocado may lighten your hair so check if it suits you or not

A good hair day can make you feel like you rule the world. But when your hair gets exposed to dust, pollution and heat, you tend to lose the good hair day factor altogether. Unknowingly, you expose your hair to a lot of abuse due to which you end up with brittle, weak and lifeless hair. To cover up for the loss you can give your hair what they have lost. And yes, an expensive and chemical hair spa treatment is not the solution. There is a natural, simple and inexpensive way out as well, homemade hair packs.
homemade hair packs

Natural hair packs for healthy hair
Photo Credit: iStock

Give your hair a new lease of life with these homemade hair packs.

1. Egg and yogurt pack

For this you need one egg and two tablespoons of yogurt. Beat the two together in a bowl (in case of oily hair, use only the yolk and vice versa).

Apply it thoroughly on your scalp and length and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash it with cold water using a shampoo and a conditioner. This pack can be used twice a week. Protein in egg will make your hair stronger and yogurt will act as a conditioner making your hair silky and smooth. It can leave behind a pungent smell too so add a few drops of lavender oil to kill the smell.

homemade hair packs

Egg and yogurt hair pack
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Egg yolk and honey pack

For this you need one egg yolk, one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of almond oil. Mix these ingredients well prepare a smooth pack. Apply it on your hair and scalp for 30 minutes. Now wash it off with shampoo and conditioner. Repeat this twice a weak. Do not apply in oily hair and application for prolonged minutes may lead to discoloration of hair as honey has bleaching properties.

3. Avocado and coconut milk pack

For this you need one avocado, one teaspoon of olive oil and two tablespoons of coconut milk. Mash the avocado and add the milk and oil to it. Mix it and bring to a smooth consistency and apply it on your hair and scalp. Leave it on 30 minutes and wash off using shampoo and conditioner. You may need to take some precaution here. Avocado may lighten your hair so check if this packs suits you or not.

homemade hair packs

Avocado and coconut milk hair pack
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Mayonnaise and avocado hair pack

For this you need one tablespoon of mayo and one ripe avocado. Mash the avocado and combine well with mayo. Now apply on hair and scalp and leave it on for an hour. Wash it off with shampoo and conditioner. Use this pack once a week to get luscious and shiny hair. 

